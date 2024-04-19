Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13: James Kennedy spills on Jax Taylor's ‘checkered past’ | Watch sneak peek

James Kennedy has been stealing the stole lately by keeping it real. After blowing up truth bombs in Tom Sandoval's face in Episode 12 on Tuesday, he's now laying the truth on his friend - “Ex-Sur employee” - Jax Taylor. In a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13 sneak peek, The Valley star addresses his obvious nervous stance on the upcoming reunion with the VPR and Sur boss, Lisa Vanderpump. James Kennedy and Jax Taylor in a preview of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13.(Bravo)

The April 16 episode of the epic Bravo-verse drama returned to its action of the sour-toned Season 10 ‘Scandoval.’ However, the upcoming outing is shifting its focus to other cast members and their self-concocted mess. Taylor is back, seeking words of advice from his buddy, James Kennedy, but he doesn't mince his words while addressing all kinds of heated issues surrounding the man who “broke” the Sur matriarch's respect.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13 release date and time

Ready to air on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, VPR Rules Season 11 Episode 13 will catch Jax Taylor supposedly not bowing down to Lisa Vanderpump with a Sur brunch event just around the corner. The new episode will premiere on Bravo at 8/7 c. Stream it on Peacock the next day.

Also read | RHOBH's first Asian American star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, announces exit amid Robyn Dixon's RHOP firing, other shake-ups

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13?

The latest preview of the next episode revealed Jax Taylor visiting James Kennedy at his and Ally's house as they discuss guest lists for their soon-to-follow brunch event at Sur. During this conversation, Jax's rift with Lisa is the prime focus.

"I don’t know what my relationship is with Lisa right now,” claims Taylor.

While Jax cosies up to James and seems to be opening up about the potential “sh*t show” the grand reunion will be, Kennedy keeps his unfiltered truth bombs coming in his solo confessionals. He doesn't lay it on thick when he confesses that though they've come a long way, they weren't always on good terms.

Taylor wants to be back in the ring, so he popped his desire to host a night at Sur upfront. Kennedy presumably gave him a reality check, which has them taking “baby steps," ultimately translating into a brunch day at Sur.

Also read | RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's stepson arrested in Capitol riot, linked to Nancy Pelosi's suite entry

Sardonically taking a jab at Katie Maloney, his quote-unquote “best friend,” Jax addresses her “coming after him” with rumours of cheating on Brittany Cartwright. Before the verbal drama kicks off, Kennedy deftly lets Ally slip out, reminding her of her reading.

While saving her from all the drama, he eventually also backs Katie in his own way. In another confessional slip, James underscores Jax's “checkered past.” Bravo's excellent editing wits and receipts prove his point by jumping back to a flashback from 2017 when Taylor admitted to previous cheating claims.

“If they're both telling me something, I've got to go with Katie… just out of history and trust,” affirms Kennedy.

As he gets to talk about Jax's fractured relationship with Lisa, he asserts, “I just feel like the respect was broken.” Once again, Bravo jumps in with receipts from 2019.

Jax maintains his cocky stance and admits that he won't “bow down” to Lisa just because she owns “a few restaurants in Hollywood.” Listening to James' valuable advice, he still lets slip the “be the bigger person” talk into his conscience.

In another scene, Scheana Shay hosts Brittany at her house and lays down the truth of her struggles with Brock Davies.