RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's stepson arrested in Capitol riot, linked to Nancy Pelosi's suite entry

The January 6th Capitol riot investigation has reached the doorstep of reality TV. Siggy Flicker, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently found herself under a harsh spotlight when her stepson was arrested on charges related to his alleged involvement in the attack. Tyler Campanella is reportedly confronting five misdemeanour charges after being arrested in New York City on Wednesday. RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's stepson arrested in Capitol riot investigation(Siggy Flicker's Instagram)

Siggy Flicker's Stepson Tyler arrested

According to court documents released by US Weekly, Campanella has been charged with five counts: “Entering and exiting a restricted building, obstructing and interfering with the administration of laws and regulations, entering and exiting the gallery of Congress, engaging in disruptive conduct in the Capitol Building, and engaging in parades, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Grimes says sorry for glitchy Coachella set that was more ‘Oblivion’ than ‘Genesis’: ‘Forgive me’

During the attack on January 6, 2021, approximately 5 people lost their lives, and over 1300 people have been arrested thus far.

Tyler Campanella arrested for January 6 charges

FBI documents obtained by NBC confirm Campanella was one of the people who entered the Capitol at the time of the attack. Phone logs show Campanella was in various locations throughout the building, including Nancy Pelosi's suite. NBC also reviewed additional video that shows a man matching Campanella's description entering the room where Pelosi's laptop was stolen. While the Bravo star wasn't part of the group that attacked the capitol, Siggy had previously posted several photos of the day in question online and said Tyler was there, according to the outlet.

"I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you." Flicker who appeared on Season 7 and 8 of the reality tv captioned her Instagram post alongside the hashtag, “#StopTheSteal.”

Also read: Billy Joel fans go ballistic after ‘Piano Man’ cut short by CBS at The 100th concert special

The former RHONJ star has reportedly been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump. She also has a close friendship with Alina Habba, the attorney Trump hired to defend him against E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit. The 56-year-old Flicker married Michael Campanella in 2012, who later became Tyler's stepmother.