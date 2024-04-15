Billy Joel fans go ballistic after ‘Piano Man’ cut short by CBS at The 100th concert special

The celebratory mood at Billy Joel's historic 100th Madison Square Garden concert took a sour turn on Sunday night for a few online fans. As the legendary pianist belted out his signature ballad Piano Man," CBS decided to pull a plug mid-song. Social media erupted in outrage, with "Billy Joel" and "CBS" trending as fans vented their frustration. Musician Billy Joel performs during Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together, a Red Cross telethon on NBC to benefit victims of Hurricane Sandy in New York. Reuters photo

Fans fume after Billy Joel's concert cut short by CBS

Fifty years into his illustrious music career, Billy Joel was on a roll the whole night. He was celebrating a monumental milestone – his 100th consecutive concert at the legendary Madison Square Garden. On December 14, 1978, at the age of 74, Joel performed his first concert at the legendary venue in New York City.

To celebrate this milestone, CBS had been promoting the special "The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time" for months, but fans criticized the broadcaster for abruptly cutting it short after airing the show 30 minutes late. This left viewers disappointed with CBS's lacklustre behaviour.

“Seriously, @CBS? You cut off the big Billy Joel concert special you've been advertising for weeks (that started 30 minutes late because of golf) during Piano Man right before the most iconic part of every performance to a commercial of that idiot? What the hell, guys?” A fan wrote on X. (formerly Twitter)

“Doesn't CBS realize that the majority of Billy Joel fans are over 50 and not cool pushing his "live" MSG concert back 30 minutes for some lame-a** cop show no one has ever heard of? We Boomers get cranky when we have to stay up late :)” Wrote another.

Where to stream Billy Joel’s ‘The 100th’

Did you miss the live stream of Billy Joel’s 100th anniversary concert special? If so, you’re in luck! In the United States, the special will be available to stream on-demand via Paramount+ with a SHOWTIME subscription. Paramount+ Essential members will also be able to watch the special the day after it’s broadcast. The special was directed by Paul Dugdale and executive-produced by Steve Cohen and Barry Ehrman.