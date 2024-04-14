This year, Coachella 2024 had a new sparkle: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cutting a rug together. The pop superstar traded her signature ballads for Bleachers' infectious beats, letting loose with her beau Kelce in the VIP section. The video caught the lovebirds cheering for Swift's friend Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers at the festival in Indio, California with all their spirit. Taylor Swift lets loose with Travis Kelce, kissing and dancing during Bleachers' Coachella set(X)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella 2024

Swift and Kelce, fresh off a vacation in the Bahamas, have found a new way to spend quality time together. Before the two resume their respective career commitments, the couple was spotted enjoying themselves at Coachella on Saturday. The Karma singer and the NFL player were seen kissing and dancing together backstage while Swift's friend Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers performed their set.

Taylor Swift is back at Coachella after 8 years

The PDA-filled video and photograph of Swift and Kelce were captured by TikToker Kale Tompkins, who was present in the jam-packed crowd during the concert. Swift has made a stunning comeback to the popular music festival after eight long years, and her fans can't get enough of her. The last time she was here, she rocked a chic bleach-blond hairstyle, which set the internet on fire with “Bleachella” trend. Kelce, who is no stranger to the festival, has attended in prior years with his close friends.

Kelce-Swift’s date night

At first, there were rumours that Taylor Swift would attend the music festival, especially since many of her close friends, such as Lana Del Rey and Jack, were set to perform. However, while Lana was on stage that night, Swift and Kelce decided to skip the event. Instead, they were spotted holding hands as they left Sushi Park after their date night. The couple had even planned to rent a house in the area during the first weekend of the festival.

As per a Daily Mail source, “They want privacy so The Madison Club is perfect for them because not just anyone can stay there.” Adding to their statement, they said, “They don’t want a ton of eyes on them, they want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable.”

Swift is taking a break from her Eras Tour for a few weeks. She will return to the stage in May for a series of concerts in Paris, France. Her eleventh studio album, "Tortured Poets Department," is set to release next week.