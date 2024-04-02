Kylie Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ‘amazing’ romance: ‘Always cheering on Uncle Trav’

Kylie Kelce has opened up about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s romance. Appearing on the Today show, Kylie, 32, opened up on various aspects of her life, including on her husband Jason Kelce’s retirement news, and Travis’ romance with Taylor. Kylie Kelce has opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ‘amazing’ romance (kykelce/Instagram, Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie said. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing.”

Kylie has been cheering on Taylor and Travis ever since they began dating last summer. She often “liked” pro-Swiftie posts on social media.

Jason and Kylie officially met the pop star on January 21, during the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills. This was the playoff game where Jason doffed his shirt and drank some beers.

Reflecting on this moment, Kylie recalled joking to Jason when he revealed his plan, “‘Do we need to do that?’”

‘I think nothing is off the table at this point’

When it comes to Jason’s next move, however, the pair is on the same page. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL about a month ago, after as many as 13 seasons.

“I think nothing is off the table at this point,” Kylie said. “I think — he’s my husband so I’m biased — but he’s so good at everything he tries, it’s kinda a pain in the butt. He said nothing is off the table. I think he’s an ideas guy so I think he’s just letting them brew and see what happens.”

Kylie added that with their three young daughters, all under the age of 4, Jason “needs to get out.” “It’s not that I need him to get out of the house, he needs to get out of the house,” she said. “I think that with three small children, I don’t think golf is gonna cut it.”