Travis Kelce tears up as he watches his brother Jason retire from the NFL

It was a tearful and heavy-hearted farewell for Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason And Travis Kelce grew up dreaming of NFL glory and supported each other through thick and thin.

The 36-year-old centre, who won a Super Bowl in 2018, delivered a moving speech that touched on his journey, his gratitude, and his bond with his brother, Travis Kelce.

Travis, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was present at the press conference, sitting in the front row with Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

The 34-year-old could not hold back his tears as he listened to his brother’s heartfelt words.

Jason shared how he and Travis grew up in a small family, with no cousins, one aunt, and one uncle.

“It was really my brother and I our whole lives,” he said. “We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other.”

Jason Kelce plodding through the memory lanes

The former Philadelphia Eagles' centre reminisced about the games they discovered as kids, and how they dreamed of becoming NFL stars.

“We won countless super bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house,” he said.

He also thanked Travis for his support and influence throughout his career.

“It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding,” he said.

Travis had been in Philadelphia for the past few days to be with his brother. On Sunday, they attended a charity event for cancer survivors in memory of Brendan McDermott, a 38-year-old who died in May. The Kelce brothers wore Team Rectify shirts and mingled with firefighters and first responders at the event.

Jess Viola, a relative of McDermott, posted some pictures of the event on social media, praising the Kelce brothers. “i’ll just leave this here. these two are awesome. i know brendan is smiling down right now. some legends wearing #teamrectify hats," she wrote.

Before arriving in Philadelphia, Travis briefly visited Los Angeles, where he had a meal at Nobu, a popular restaurant in Malibu.

In other news, Travis' flame Taylor Swift is continuing her Eras Tour in Singapore, where she will perform until March 9.