Taylor Swift penned two songs about her ‘Love Story’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is no stranger to pouring her heart out in her music — especially when she's head over heels for someone.

According to a US Weekly report, that someone is Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has inspired Swift to pen at least two songs about their romance.

“They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” a source says to the outlet.

‘Thank you for coming, baby’

The couple’s love story reached a new high when Kelce and his team won the Super Bowl for the second time in a row in February at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift was there to cheer him on from a private box with her family, his family and some of her besties. She also joined him on the field after the victory to share a passionate kiss and tight hug.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce told Swift in a video clip The CW’s Inside the NFL aired.

“Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

The pair is madly in love

Swift had flown to the Super Bowl from Japan, where she had performed several concerts as part of her Eras Tour. She continued her tour in Australia after the big game, and Kelce surprised her by showing up at one of her shows in Sydney. He sat in the VIP area with Swift’s dad, Scott, and handed out guitar picks with Swift’s logo.

The Chiefs' tight end had to leave Australia the next day to go to a friend’s bachelor party in Las Vegas, but US Weekly reported earlier that he intends to see more of Swift’s concerts during the NFL offseason.

Meanwhile, The Cruel summer singer is eager to wrap up her tour later this year to spend more quality time with Kelce.

“Taylor can’t wait until her tour is over so she can spend more time with him,” the first source says, adding that Swift and Kelce are “madly in love.”