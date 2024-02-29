 Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce dances to Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce dances to Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke in Las Vegas, video goes viral

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce dances to Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke in Las Vegas, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 29, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce danced to the Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke at a nightclub in Las Vegas. A video of dancing to the song has gone viral.

Be it the beats of the dhols or the energetic vocals; there is something about Punjabi songs that makes people want to dance. And whether or not people understand the lyrics, they can’t resist tapping their feet to the song or swaying along to the music. Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce, too, got carried away by the rhythm of a Punjabi song at a nightclub in Las Vegas. A video of him dancing to the hit Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke has been going viral on the Internet and receiving numerous responses from people.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce at a nightclub in Las Vegas. (Instagram/@bramalea.rd)
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce at a nightclub in Las Vegas. (Instagram/@bramalea.rd)

“Never thought I’d see the day where Travis Kelce dances to Punjabi music. Do y’all rate the vibes!?” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, one can see Travis Kelce dancing to the song Mundian To Bach Ke (Beware Of The Boys) by music producer and DJ Punjabi MC. What’s more, he can be seen doing bhangra steps to the song.

Watch Travis Kelce dancing to the Punjabi song right here:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 1.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few responses here:

An individual wrote, “It’s not a Punjabi song anymore. It’s the international anthem.”

“Very cool! And he’s got the bhangra moves down,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Of course, it has to be that song.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were in Sydney as part of the latter’s four-day Eras Tour. The star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs then headed back to Las Vegas to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did the video leave you grooving, too?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

