Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of Indore’s dancing cop, says this

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along took to X to share a video of a cop dancing on the streets while managing traffic in Indore. Alongside, he posted an inspirational message that will leave you with thoughts. Indore traffic cop managing traffic while dancing. (X/@AlongImna)

Temjen Imna Along posted the video with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “Don’t wait for the right platform to show off your moves, build the right platform yourself!”

The video shows the cop dancing on the streets of Indore in Michael Jackson style while managing the city’s traffic. He can be seen using hand gestures to direct people to drive in their designated lane and stopping vehicles to allow those on the other side of the road to move.

The video was shared on February 27 on X. It has since accumulated over 47,700 views and over 2,400 likes. Many even took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Great attitude to make a mundane activity enjoyable,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Have seen him doing that in Indore.”

“Too good,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You are absolutely great, sir.”

What are your thoughts on this?