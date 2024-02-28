 Temjen Imna Along shares video of Indore’s dancing cop, says this | Trending - Hindustan Times
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of Indore's dancing cop, says this

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of Indore’s dancing cop, says this

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 28, 2024 11:12 PM IST

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of Indore’s dancing cop with a caption that will leave you with thoughts.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along took to X to share a video of a cop dancing on the streets while managing traffic in Indore. Alongside, he posted an inspirational message that will leave you with thoughts.

Indore traffic cop managing traffic while dancing. (X/@AlongImna)
Indore traffic cop managing traffic while dancing. (X/@AlongImna)

Temjen Imna Along posted the video with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “Don’t wait for the right platform to show off your moves, build the right platform yourself!”

The video shows the cop dancing on the streets of Indore in Michael Jackson style while managing the city’s traffic. He can be seen using hand gestures to direct people to drive in their designated lane and stopping vehicles to allow those on the other side of the road to move.

Watch the video shared by Temjen Imna Along here:

The video was shared on February 27 on X. It has since accumulated over 47,700 views and over 2,400 likes. Many even took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Great attitude to make a mundane activity enjoyable,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Have seen him doing that in Indore.”

“Too good,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You are absolutely great, sir.”

What are your thoughts on this?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

