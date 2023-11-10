Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along jumps on viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend. Here’s how
Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, hopped on the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend by sharing a video on X.
For the past few weeks, people have been sharing videos on social media set to the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ audio. Celebrities and politicians are jumping on the bandwagon and sharing posts featuring the catchy phrase. The trend has even spawned viral song and dance routines. Now, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has also embraced the viral trend.
Also Read: IndiGo flight attendant calls Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along ‘cute,’ his witty response will leave you in splits
“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Maza aa gaya [I enjoyed it],” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video on X. In the video, he can be seen getting his neck and legs adjusted in various positions by a chiropractor.
Watch the video right here:
The video was shared on November 7. It has since accumulated over 1.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Also Read: Nagaland minister dons chef’s hat, cooks vada pav from scratch
Here’s how people reacted to this video:
“Looking like a wow,” posted an individual.
Another added, “I don’t think it works, it must be just a temporary solution to your body pain.”
“You are living your life to the fullest,” commented a third.
A fourth posted, “Looking so cute sir.”
- Topics
- Viral