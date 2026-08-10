Gurgaon condo assault video shows woman shoving, pulling domestic worker’s hair

The clip was filmed covertly through what appears to be a window. The person who filmed it does not appear on camera, but explains in Hindi that the domestic worker is regularly tortured by her employer. He says that the worker’s phone has been seized and she is now allowed to leave the condo.

The video shows a domestic worker standing inside what appears to be a kitchen, when she is approached by the woman who is presumably the homeowner. The homeowner proceeds to assault the young worker — repeatedly shoving her, pulling her hair and grabbing her face.

The shocking footage gained wider attention after social activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared it on X, urging the police to take action against the woman.

An undated video showing a woman assaulting her domestic worker inside a luxury condominium in Gurgaon has surfaced online, sparking outrage on social media. The video was reportedly filmed at DLF Magnolias, a high-end residential development in Gurgaon’s Sector 42.

“I request you all to save this girl. Please make this video viral so people know about the case. See how she is being treated,” the person who filmed the clip was heard saying.

“Requesting @gurgaonpolice @police_haryana @cmohry to take strict action against this woman assaulting a helpless maid,” activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj wrote while sharing the video on X.

“Maid has already left” In a follow-up post, Bhardwaj revealed that she had spoken to authorities regarding the case and learnt that the domestic worker had already left the employer’s house and refused to file a complaint. She said that Gurgaon Police personnel visited the house in DLF Magnolias Gurgaon and learnt that the woman assaulting the worker was the wife of a “bigshot liquor business owner”.

Bhardwaj suggested that fear of repercussions from her powerful employer could be the reason the domestic worker refused to file a complaint.

“I reached out to authorities to seek help on the case. The owner turned out to be a bigshot liquor business owner. Police went to his house in Magnolia Gurgaon. The maid has apparently left already after giving it in writing that she doesn't want any action,” she said.

She added that the businessman told police that "madam ko thoda gussa aa gaya tha to thappad maar diya aur kisi ne video bana li (Madam hit her in anger and someone filmed it).”

“Sorry but yet another case where rich buy silence of the poor after misbehaving with them. Couldn't do much,” Bhardwaj concluded.