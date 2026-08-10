Gurgaon condo assault video shows woman shoving, pulling domestic worker’s hair
An undated video showing a woman assaulting her domestic worker inside a luxury condominium in Gurgaon has surfaced online, sparking outrage on social media.
An undated video showing a woman assaulting her domestic worker inside a luxury condominium in Gurgaon has surfaced online, sparking outrage on social media. The video was reportedly filmed at DLF Magnolias, a high-end residential development in Gurgaon’s Sector 42.
The shocking footage gained wider attention after social activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared it on X, urging the police to take action against the woman.
What the video shows
The video shows a domestic worker standing inside what appears to be a kitchen, when she is approached by the woman who is presumably the homeowner. The homeowner proceeds to assault the young worker — repeatedly shoving her, pulling her hair and grabbing her face.
The clip was filmed covertly through what appears to be a window. The person who filmed it does not appear on camera, but explains in Hindi that the domestic worker is regularly tortured by her employer. He says that the worker’s phone has been seized and she is now allowed to leave the condo.
“I request you all to save this girl. Please make this video viral so people know about the case. See how she is being treated,” the person who filmed the clip was heard saying.
“Requesting @gurgaonpolice @police_haryana @cmohry to take strict action against this woman assaulting a helpless maid,” activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj wrote while sharing the video on X.
“Maid has already left”
In a follow-up post, Bhardwaj revealed that she had spoken to authorities regarding the case and learnt that the domestic worker had already left the employer’s house and refused to file a complaint. She said that Gurgaon Police personnel visited the house in DLF Magnolias Gurgaon and learnt that the woman assaulting the worker was the wife of a “bigshot liquor business owner”.
Bhardwaj suggested that fear of repercussions from her powerful employer could be the reason the domestic worker refused to file a complaint.
“I reached out to authorities to seek help on the case. The owner turned out to be a bigshot liquor business owner. Police went to his house in Magnolia Gurgaon. The maid has apparently left already after giving it in writing that she doesn't want any action,” she said.
She added that the businessman told police that "madam ko thoda gussa aa gaya tha to thappad maar diya aur kisi ne video bana li (Madam hit her in anger and someone filmed it).”
“Sorry but yet another case where rich buy silence of the poor after misbehaving with them. Couldn't do much,” Bhardwaj concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More