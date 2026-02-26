Inside Gurgaon’s ' ₹100 crore mansion in the air’: Take a tour of luxurious DLF Magnolias penthouse with impressive view
Take a tour of DLF Magnolias penthouse in Gurgaon – a luxurious ‘10,800 sq ft, 5-bedroom’ residence with stunning views of the Aravalli hills and a golf course.
Gurgaon is a city known for its soaring skylines and rapid urban sprawl. Real estate agent and content creator Hridhay Mehraa took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside one of Gurgaon’s most prestigious addresses: a ‘ ₹100 crore penthouse’ located in the elite DLF Magnolias complex. Also read | Gurugram pips Mumbai as luxury housing hub: Here’s why HNIs and NRIs are choosing the millennium city
Spanning a massive ‘10,800 square feet’, this five-bedroom (5-BHK) residence is being hailed as a 'mansion in the air,' offering a level of opulence that rivals independent mansions in Gurgaon while providing the security and community of a high-end condominium.
Architectural grandeur and design
The exclusive tour shared by Hridhay on December 13, 2025, begins with a dramatic entrance into a double-height foyer, creating an immediate sense of scale. The interior design leans into a sophisticated, modern aesthetic, characterised by a grand staircase with glass railings and warm wood treads – it was flanked by large-scale contemporary art, including a striking piece featuring a rhinoceros.
In fact, the home serves as a gallery, with numerous framed landscapes and abstract pieces lining the corridors and walls. The living room is designed for grand-scale entertaining, featuring plush seating, a grand piano, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Hridhay describes the master room as the "best in India," featuring warm wooden flooring and opening directly onto a private balcony.
Unparalleled views and outdoor living
What truly sets this ' ₹100 crore' property apart is its orientation. Hridhay shows that the penthouse offers a panoramic view of a 2,000-acre stretch of the Aravalli hills and a lush, manicured golf course. The expansive private terrace is a masterclass in outdoor luxury, blending rich wood decking with faux-grass patches.
According to the video, this is the only penthouse in the block designed in such a way that 'you can see everyone, but no one can see you'. The balcony provides a direct line of sight to the complex’s central lake and swimming pool.
Why the ‘ ₹100 crore’ price tag?
While many may wonder why a buyer would choose an apartment over a sprawling independent bungalow at this price point, the answer lies in the lifestyle. Hridhay's co-host, Chirag, clarifies that the investment isn't just for the square footage but also for the five-star amenities – swimming pool and sports facilities – and the elite community.
"It feels like someone has built a mansion in the air," Hridhay says, highlighting the rarity of the space compared to the typical 6,400-square-foot units in the same complex. He adds that with high-profile neighbours, like former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, the property isn't just a home, it's a statement of status and a gateway to Gurgaon's most exclusive social circle.
His caption reads, “The most awaited property tour, what’s inside the ultra-expensive apartments in Gurgaon? Find out today in my video, and many thanks to the owner for letting us do this…”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
