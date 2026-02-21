Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tie the knot in dreamy wedding, bride chooses ivory ensemble instead of reds and pinks

Her blouse (choli) stands out for its unique design, featuring a high neckline and long sleeves adorned with cascading pearl strands, giving the appearance of built-in jewellery and adding a layer of vintage glamour. Sophie’s styling beautifully fuses cultures: her hands are adorned with intricate mehndi (henna), and she wears a delicate maang tikka, while her voluminous blonde waves and soft, dewy makeup lend a modern, red-carpet finish to the ensemble.

Instead of following the traditional reds or pinks for her bridal lehenga, Sophie made a striking departure, opting for a contemporary lehenga choli that blends traditional silhouettes with a romantic, ethereal colour palette. Her lehenga is richly embellished with soft coral, peach, and sage green floral motifs, creating a “blooming garden” effect against the ivory silk base.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine are officially married! The couple tied the knot on February 21 in a dreamy ceremony in Delhi NCR, attended by close friends and family. While the bride and groom have yet to release official pictures, fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared some stunning snapshots on Instagram, captioning them in Hindi: “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai” (“It’s my friend’s wedding”). Let’s take a closer look at their bridal outfit and pick some fashion notes from this gorgeous celebration. (Also read: Sophie Shine looks perfect as Indian bride, dazzles in bright lehenga in fresh pics with Shikhar Dhawan before wedding )

Shikhar Dhawan’s royal yet modern groom look Shikhar’s ensemble is a refined take on the traditional Sherwani. Choosing a monochromatic white-on-white palette, his outfit features delicate tonal embroidery that adds texture without overwhelming the look. The sharp, tailored structure reflects a contemporary “Maharaja” aesthetic, balancing tradition with modernity.

The highlight of his attire is the layered emerald mala, with deep forest-green stones providing a striking contrast against the ivory fabric, drawing attention upward and exuding old-world luxury. His look is completed with a classic white Safa (turban) accented with a jewelled kalgi, perfectly coordinated with polished white footwear and slim-fit trousers.

Together, Shikhar and Sophie’s ensembles exemplify a perfect blend of tradition and modern elegance, setting a new benchmark for bridal fashion inspiration.

About Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine Shikhar Dhawan is one of India’s premier cricketers, known for his aggressive batting style and consistent performances in international cricket. Nicknamed the “Gabbar of Indian Cricket,” Dhawan has represented India in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, and is celebrated for his sharp cricketing instincts, flamboyant stroke play, and charismatic presence both on and off the field.

Sophie Shine is a socialite and entrepreneur with a flair for fashion and style. She is Ireland-born, completed her education at Castleroy College and now serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. She also heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports.