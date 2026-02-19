Shikhar Dhawan's wife-to-be Sophie Shine looks stunning in a dreamy lehenga for sangeet ceremony: ‘Mehengi wali barbie’

Dhawan captioned the post, “Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans.” For those unaware, the couple got engaged on January 2, 2026, announcing the news on social media with a romantic, rose-filled backdrop and a close-up of Sophie’s dazzling engagement ring. They wrote, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever - Shikhar & Sophie.”

Shikhar Dhawan and his partner Sophie Shine are all set to tie the knot in a glamorous celebration. The cricketer shared a joint post on Instagram with his soon-to-be wife, offering a dreamy glimpse into their loved-up sangeet ceremony. While the couple radiated joy, it was Sophie’s breathtaking, over-the-top lehenga that truly stole the spotlight, emerging as the undeniable centre of attention for the evening.

Sophie Shine’s sangeet lehenga was a masterclass in old-world opulence infused with contemporary glamour. She looked absolutely stunning in a rich, antique-gold ensemble that shimmered under the lights, crafted in a warm champagne-bronze hue that beautifully flattered her complexion. The lehenga skirt was intricately embroidered with dense zari, sequins and threadwork, featuring elaborate motifs including florals, birds and delicate butterfly accents that added a whimsical touch.

With the sangeet celebrations already setting the tone, the wedding promises to be nothing short of a star-studded affair. The festivities are likely to continue with traditional ceremonies such as the haldi and mehendi before the much-anticipated main event. But before the big day unfolds, let’s take a closer look at Sophie’s stunning lehenga that turned heads at the sangeet night.

The blouse was equally striking - a structured, embellished choli with a flattering sweetheart neckline and heavy surface detailing that mirrored the skirt’s ornate embroidery. Subtle red piping along the edges added definition and a hint of contrast, preventing the monochrome gold palette from feeling flat. Her dupatta, sheer and generously adorned with shimmering lattice-work embroidery and scalloped borders, was draped elegantly over her shoulders, enhancing the grandeur of the look without overpowering it.

She elevated the ensemble further with statement bridal jewellery - a layered choker set with matching earrings, a maang tikka and stacked bangles - all in a traditional gold finish that complemented the lehenga’s warm metallic tones. The overall effect was luminous, regal and perfectly suited for a sangeet night: glamorous yet graceful, traditional yet undeniably modern.