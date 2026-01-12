Who is Sophie Shine? Everything to know about Shikhar Dhawan's fiancé

After a challenging period in his personal life, India’s cricket giant Shikhar Dhawan is ready to embrace a brand-new chapter. The Gabbar of Indian cricket recently sent fans into a frenzy by confirming his engagement to partner Sophie Shine. Taking to social media to share the happy news, Shikhar posted: “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. ❤️💍 -Shikhar & Sophie.”

While the engagement post is fresh, the couple has reportedly been planning their future for some time. Now, the countdown has officially begun for a grand wedding in February 2026.

A grand celebration in Delhi In a previous conversation with Hindustan Times, a source close to the couple revealed that the two will tie the knot in the third week of February in the Delhi-NCR region. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with legends from the cricketing world and Bollywood icons in attendance.

Despite the scale of the event, the couple is keeping their focus on the emotional significance of the day. The source had said, “It’s a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude.” Additionally, Shikhar is also“personally involved in the planning” to ensure the wedding reflects his current journey and growth.