Who is Sophie Shine? Everything to know about Shikhar Dhawan's fiancé
Shikhar Dhawan just announced his engagement to longtime beau Sophie Shine. Here's all you need to know about her
After a challenging period in his personal life, India’s cricket giant Shikhar Dhawan is ready to embrace a brand-new chapter. The Gabbar of Indian cricket recently sent fans into a frenzy by confirming his engagement to partner Sophie Shine. Taking to social media to share the happy news, Shikhar posted: “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. ❤️💍 -Shikhar & Sophie.”
While the engagement post is fresh, the couple has reportedly been planning their future for some time. Now, the countdown has officially begun for a grand wedding in February 2026.
A grand celebration in Delhi
In a previous conversation with Hindustan Times, a source close to the couple revealed that the two will tie the knot in the third week of February in the Delhi-NCR region. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with legends from the cricketing world and Bollywood icons in attendance.
Despite the scale of the event, the couple is keeping their focus on the emotional significance of the day. The source had said, “It’s a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude.” Additionally, Shikhar is also“personally involved in the planning” to ensure the wedding reflects his current journey and growth.
So, who is Sophie Shine?
According to reports, Sophie Shine is an Irish product consultant with a strong professional background. A graduate of the Limerick Institute of Technology, she earned her degree in Marketing and Management after completing her studies at Castleroy College. She has also worked as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Today, Sophie is a key pillar in Shikhar's professional life. She serves as the COO of Da One Sports and heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, leading charitable initiatives that impact thousands of lives.
When Sophie met Shikhar
The couple’s story began far from the cameras, reportedly meeting for the first time at a restaurant in Dubai. While rumours swirled when Sophie was spotted at Punjab Kings matches in 2024 and later at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, they kept their bond private for a long time.
It wasn't until June 2025 that Sophie officially confirmed their relationship on social media. Since then, they’ve shared glimpses of their life through fun reels and heartwarming posts.
For Shikhar, who retired from international cricket in August 2024, Sophie has been a source of immense support following his divorce from Ayesha Mukherji. Friends of the cricketer note that she has brought a sense of calmness and joy back into his life.
As February approaches, fans across the globe are wishing the couple nothing but the best as they choose togetherness forever.