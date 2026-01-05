EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan to marry longtime beau Sophie Shine, wedding date and venue revealed

Come February, and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to marry his lady love Sophie Shine, an Irish national. As per sources, the lavish celebrations will be held in the third week of February in Delhi-NCR with big names from both cricket and Bollywood in attendance. Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine will tie the knot in February this year Preparations for the ceremony are already underway, though the couple is keeping most details private. “It’s a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude,” a source shares. The source also notes that Shikhar has been “personally involved in the planning” to ensure the wedding reflects where he is in life now.

Sophie now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of his conglomerate Da One Sports. Meanwhile, Shikhar recently unveiled his autobiography, The One: My Life and More. The news comes after months of quiet speculation around the couple’s relationship. Rumours first began swirling when Dhawan was spotted alongside Shine in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with many wondering about the mystery woman by his side. Over time, subtle social media clues and public appearances only fuelled curiosity.