EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan to marry longtime beau Sophie Shine, wedding date and venue revealed
According to sources, the wedding is going to be a lavish affair and will take place in Delhi NCR
Come February, and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to marry his lady love Sophie Shine, an Irish national. As per sources, the lavish celebrations will be held in the third week of February in Delhi-NCR with big names from both cricket and Bollywood in attendance.
Preparations for the ceremony are already underway, though the couple is keeping most details private.
“It’s a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude,” a source shares. The source also notes that Shikhar has been “personally involved in the planning” to ensure the wedding reflects where he is in life now.
Sophie now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of his conglomerate Da One Sports. Meanwhile, Shikhar recently unveiled his autobiography, The One: My Life and More.
The news comes after months of quiet speculation around the couple’s relationship. Rumours first began swirling when Dhawan was spotted alongside Shine in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with many wondering about the mystery woman by his side. Over time, subtle social media clues and public appearances only fuelled curiosity.
Earlier, HT City had exclusively learnt that Shikhar and Sophie met in Dubai a few years ago, where their friendship gradually turned into a relationship. The two have been reportedly been living together for over a year and are said to be serious about building a life together. Sophie has also been a steady presence during key moments of Shikhar’s recent professional journey, including sharing glimpses from the IPL 2024 when he was playing for Punjab Kings. Shikhar was earlier married to Australia-based Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, 11-year-old Zoravar Dhawan.
More recently, Shikhar seemingly confirmed that he was in a relationship during a public conclave, choosing not to name his partner but speaking candidly about finding companionship again.
As February approaches, those close to the couple suggest the wedding is less about headlines and more about a fresh chapter.