Who is Sophie Shine? All you need to know about Shikhar Dhawan's Irish girlfriend

Rumors have been swirling around former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s love life ever since he was spotted alongside a mystery woman at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Several curious onlookers wanted to know who the woman was, and soon, her identity was revealed—Sophie Shine. The duo’s appearance together at a recent media conclave sparked widespread speculation, with Shikhar even admitting he is dating somebody. Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have been dating each other for a year

Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine's relationship timeline so far

Sources close to the couple reveal that Shikhar and Sophie’s romance dates back a few years when they first met in Dubai. What started as a casual friendship soon turned into something deeper, and they have reportedly been in a relationship ever since. Their bond has grown stronger over time, with the two even moving in together over a year ago, indicating just how serious they are about each other.

Further fueling the rumors, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Sophie had shared photos from the 2024 IPL season when Shikhar was playing for Punjab Kings. The first time Shikhar ever liked one of her Instagram posts was on June 13, 2023, a detail that has not gone unnoticed by followers tracking their relationship.

So, who exactly is Sophie Shine?

According to reports, she is an Irish product consultant with an impressive professional background. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and previously studied at Castleroy College in Ireland. Currently, she serves as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Despite maintaining a relatively low profile, Sophie has gained attention for her striking looks and engaging online presence.

Shikhar admits he is dating again

While neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship, Shikhar seemed to address the speculation during a recent conclave. Though he avoided taking any names, he did acknowledge that he had moved on from his past and was in a happy place. “Yes, I have moved on,” Shikhar admitted. “I wouldn’t say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me.” When further pressed about his current love life, he responded playfully, “I am always in love!” And when asked directly about Sophie, he cheekily dodged the question: “See, I know how to dodge bouncers in cricket, and I know you’re throwing one at me now. But I won’t get caught. I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out.”

While Shikhar’s comments have only added fuel to the speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either of them. Whether they are keeping their relationship private or simply enjoying the attention, one thing is clear—Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have certainly become one of the most talked-about pairs in recent times.