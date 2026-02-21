Sophie Shine looks perfect as Indian bride, dazzles in bright lehenga in fresh pics with Shikhar Dhawan before wedding
Sophie Shine looks stunning in a red and gold lehenga in latest pre-wedding pics with Shikhar Dhawan. Her look blends modern elegance with Indian tradition.
The wedding bells are ringing louder than ever for former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his fiancée, Sophie Shine. As the two approach their big day, Sophie has shared a glimpse into their vibrant pre-wedding festivities, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her 'quintessential bride' transformation. Also read | Shikhar Dhawan's bride Sophie ditches traditional Indian outfit for simple tank top as she shows mehendi before wedding
Sophie picks traditional lehenga for pre-wedding festivities
On February 20, the bride-to-be took to Instagram to post a series of candid, joyful photographs from a recent pre-wedding ceremony, likely the haldi function. Dressed in a stunning red and gold traditional lehenga, Sophie Shine looked every bit the radiant Indian bride. The intricate embroidery of her halter-neck choli and the vivid hues of her ensemble perfectly complemented the celebratory atmosphere.
Her vibrant red lehenga featuring gold buttis and an ornate border was paired with striking gold kaleeras (bridal ornaments) hanging from her wrists and a traditional maang tika. The overall look was a perfect blend of modern elegance and Indian tradition.
Radiant makeup and effortless hairstyle
Sophie opted for a fresh makeup look that enhanced her natural features rather than overpowering them. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous open waves that fell gracefully over her shoulders. A tiny, delicate red bindi completed her look. The combination of her loose hair and minimal makeup look created a beautiful contrast with the heavy embroidery of her red and gold lehenga. It reflected a trend favoured by modern brides: ‘Less is more’.
Take a closer look at what Sophie wore:
A picture of pure bliss
The photos captured intimate, heartfelt moments from what appears to be a haldi celebration ahead of the wedding in Delhi NCR. In one particularly heartwarming shot, Sophie was seen laughing alongside a beaming Shikhar Dhawan, who looked dapper in a mustard-yellow Nehru jacket paired with a white kurta-pyjama. Sophie captioned the post with a simple message: "So much happiness ❤️🧿."
The latest looks followed a string of high-fashion appearances from the couple's wedding journey. Just days ago, Sophie turned heads in a shimmering metallic lehenga during their star-studded sangeet ceremony, where the duo reportedly danced the night away with close friends and family.
With the nuptials expected to take place any day now, Shikhar and Sophie continue to set couple goals and fans were now eagerly awaiting the first official photos from the wedding ceremony itself.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist passionate about all things beautiful and meaningful. With a career spanning over a decade, she has covered pop culture, fashion, health, wellness, fitness, art, decor, gender, parenting, mental health, and travel since 2012. When she's not chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, you can find her immersed in nature. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, she's always on the lookout for the next big trend, whether it's in fitness, fashion, design, or wellness, using her platform to spark conversations. In her downtime, she's likely sipping matcha, practising yoga, trying out new cafes or getting lost in the beauty and tranquillity of nature.Read More
