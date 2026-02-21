Sophie Shine looks perfect as Indian bride, dazzles in bright lehenga in fresh pics with Shikhar Dhawan before wedding

The wedding bells are ringing louder than ever for former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his fiancée, Sophie Shine. As the two approach their big day, Sophie has shared a glimpse into their vibrant pre-wedding festivities, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her 'quintessential bride' transformation. Also read | Shikhar Dhawan's bride Sophie ditches traditional Indian outfit for simple tank top as she shows mehendi before wedding Sophie Shine, fiancée of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, looks elegant in a red and gold traditional lehenga. (Instagram/ sophieshine93)

Sophie picks traditional lehenga for pre-wedding festivities On February 20, the bride-to-be took to Instagram to post a series of candid, joyful photographs from a recent pre-wedding ceremony, likely the haldi function. Dressed in a stunning red and gold traditional lehenga, Sophie Shine looked every bit the radiant Indian bride. The intricate embroidery of her halter-neck choli and the vivid hues of her ensemble perfectly complemented the celebratory atmosphere.

Her vibrant red lehenga featuring gold buttis and an ornate border was paired with striking gold kaleeras (bridal ornaments) hanging from her wrists and a traditional maang tika. The overall look was a perfect blend of modern elegance and Indian tradition.

Radiant makeup and effortless hairstyle Sophie opted for a fresh makeup look that enhanced her natural features rather than overpowering them. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous open waves that fell gracefully over her shoulders. A tiny, delicate red bindi completed her look. The combination of her loose hair and minimal makeup look created a beautiful contrast with the heavy embroidery of her red and gold lehenga. It reflected a trend favoured by modern brides: ‘Less is more’.

Take a closer look at what Sophie wore: