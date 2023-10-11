News / Trending / Nagaland minister dons chef’s hat, cooks vada pav from scratch

Nagaland minister dons chef’s hat, cooks vada pav from scratch

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 11, 2023 01:59 PM IST

After cooking vada pav from scratch, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along can be seen relishing the dish.

A video of Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along showing off his culinary skills has gained a lot of traction on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, he can be seen cooking vada pav from scratch. Expectedly, the video gained a lot of attention and prompted people to post varied comments. While some shared that the dish looked ‘mouth-watering,’ others suggested dishes for the minister to prepare next.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along cooking vada pav. (X/@AlongImna)
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along cooking vada pav. (X/@AlongImna)

“Thank you for waiting. Pesh hai T-Man wali special dish, safar vada pav ka, Mumbai se Kohima [Introducing T-Man’s special dish, journey of vada pav, from Mumbai to Kohima],” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing the video on X.

The video shows the minister chopping onion, green chillies and garlic cloves. He is also mashing boiled potatoes. As the video goes on, he can be seen preparing the vada pav from scratch. Towards the end, the minister and other people present there can be seen relishing the vada pav.

Watch Temjen Imna Along cooking vada pav here:

The minister shared the video on X on October 9. Since then, it has accumulated over 36,900 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Ok. This starter looks good. So what are we having for lunch? Dropping a massive hint. How about something decadently Naga with naga zolokia, as the next recipe from ‘T-Man’s Exotic Flavours’. Looking forward to it,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Wow. Multi talented sir you are. Next time please try a Bengali dish.”

“Do try misal pav too. Love from Maharashtra,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Love from Maharashtra dada. Looks delicious.”

“How can we get this T-Man special?” enquired a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Superb Sir! Looks mouth-watering.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

