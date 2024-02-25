 Bride dances to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Bride dances to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. Watch

Bride dances to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 25, 2024 07:01 PM IST

The video of the bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding was shared on Instagram. Many found the video ‘cute’.

A video of a bride has been circulating on social media and winning people’s hearts. You may ask why? Well, the video shows the bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. Many have reacted to the video, saying that as a ‘swiftie’, they approve of this video.

Bride grooves to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. (Instagram/@atri.thestoryteller)
Bride grooves to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. (Instagram/@atri.thestoryteller)

Read| Man sets stage on fire with dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya at wedding in Pakistan, netizens shower praise

“To the cutest and craziest bride ever! May the adventure ahead be filled with love, laughter and sass! To @i.payeldas.official and to the man who has to deal with such tarkata madness!” wrote Atri Bhattacharyya while sharing the video on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video shows a bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story as the groom and other guests cheer for her. As she sways, people can be seen recording her performance on their smartphones.

Watch the bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story here:

The dance video was shared on February 13. It has since accumulated over 5.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Zomato delivery agent’s power-packed performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wows people

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“As a swiftie, I really appreciate it if you connect well with a song and the words fit with your emotions, language doesn’t matter. Lovely,” posted an individual.

Another added, “As a Bengali swiftie, I highly approve and recommend this.”

“This was the highlight of the marriage! Beautiful!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is so cute.”

“Beautiful,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On