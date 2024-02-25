Bride dances to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. Watch

A video of a bride has been circulating on social media and winning people’s hearts. You may ask why? Well, the video shows the bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. Many have reacted to the video, saying that as a ‘swiftie’, they approve of this video. Bride grooves to Taylor Swift’s Love Story during her wedding. (Instagram/@atri.thestoryteller)

“To the cutest and craziest bride ever! May the adventure ahead be filled with love, laughter and sass! To @i.payeldas.official and to the man who has to deal with such tarkata madness!” wrote Atri Bhattacharyya while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video shows a bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story as the groom and other guests cheer for her. As she sways, people can be seen recording her performance on their smartphones.

Watch the bride dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story here:

The dance video was shared on February 13. It has since accumulated over 5.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“As a swiftie, I really appreciate it if you connect well with a song and the words fit with your emotions, language doesn’t matter. Lovely,” posted an individual.

Another added, “As a Bengali swiftie, I highly approve and recommend this.”

“This was the highlight of the marriage! Beautiful!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is so cute.”

“Beautiful,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?