Men set stage on fire with their dance to SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya at wedding in Pakistan

A video of a performance at a wedding in Pakistan has gone viral on Instagram. It shows a group of men in similar outfits dancing to the popular Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The performance of the men will likely make you go wow. The image shows a few men dancing to Chaiyya at a wedding in Pakistan. (Instagram/@weddingsbysalman)

The video opens to show a decorated stage against the backdrop of a beautiful sky. The dancers are seen wearing all-black traditional attire. They go on to show synchronised and amazing steps while performing to the hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya. Though everyone gave an amazing performance, one person in the front stole the show with his expressive dance moves.

Take a look at this Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video:

The video was posted on February 10. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 7.6 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has collected tons of comments from people, with many appreciating one dance for his energetic performance.

Here’s how Instagram users react to the dance video:

“Bro you should mention the ID of that guy, who's stealing everyone's light,” posted an Instagram user. “He is so good that I can't look at the others,” added another. “Everyone else is basically invisible in front of the middle one's energy!” joined a third. “This proves confidence and the right attitude is everything,” wrote a fourth.

About Chaiyya Chaiyya:

Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. With lyrics from Gulzar, the song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. AR Rahman created the music for this track which was released in 1998.

What are your thoughts on this wedding dance video? Did the power packed performance make you shake a leg too?