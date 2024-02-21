DU’s Gargi College principal dances with students to Honey Singh’s song, walks the ramp. Watch

Have you ever had the opportunity to dance with your college principal? Well, these students of Delhi University’s Gargi College got one at the annual cultural fest Reverie, and a video of them has been making rounds on social media. Principal of DU's Gargi College dancing with students at the annual college fest to Honey Singh's song. (Instagram/@its._madhushree)

“Reverie even made our principal dance,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram handle @its._madhushree.

The video opens to show the principal of Gargi College, Dr Sangeeta Bhatia, walking down the ramp while holding the hands of two students, one on each side. As the video goes on, she sways to High Heels, a song by Jaz Dhami and Honey Singh.

Watch the video from Gargi College’s Reverie fest here:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has gone viral with over 2.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Our principal is the sweetest person ever,” posted an individual.

Another added, “She is the coolest.”

“Gargi College! Nice,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Yo Yo Honey Singh always rocks,” referring to the song the principal is dancing to with the students.

“We are also blessed with such a coolest principal ever,” expressed a fifth.

