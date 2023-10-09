'406 frames, 26 days’: Indian artist’s ‘dance’ video to Chammak Challo clocks over 65 million views

A man shared an ‘artist version’ of the song Chammak Challo on social media, and it has since been going crazy viral. Wondering why? Well, he painted not just forty or fifty, but a staggering 406 frames to create a ‘dance’ video to the song Chammak Challo. The song picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor is from the film Ra.One. The image shows the frames created by the Indian artist to for the dance sequence. (Instagram/@_.abhiramm._)

“Chammak Challo artist version,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by artist Abhiram. The video opens to show Abhiram colouring a sketch of a woman. But what really takes your breath away is the incredible dance sequence that Abhiram has created using a whopping 406 frames! As you watch the frames unfold, you can’t help but marvel at the dance movements. It took Abhiram a total of of 26 days to create this version of Chammak Challo.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on September 30 on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 65 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“Hats off,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Superb.”

“Better than today’s influencers,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “So cool!”

“The unhealthy amount of time I watched this video,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “You can’t be serious! Man, this is an absolute masterpiece!”

“Wow! What a talent, brother!” joined a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this ‘dance’ video?

Also Read| Mom joins daughter to give a fiery performance to Jawani Janeman

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON