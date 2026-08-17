Gen4 to take Formula E closer to F1, but championship sees room for both: Dodds

"What is fascinating in Formula E is to see the steps. Because every two-three years, we have a step in technology which is so big that it's even difficult to compare to the previous generation," Longo said.

Formula E bid farewell to its Gen3 cars at the London E-Prix on Sunday, and CEO Jeff Dodds believes its rapid evolution could eventually see electric racing outpace Formula One.

London, Formula E is entering its Gen4 era with a clear ambition to close the performance gap with Formula One, with championship co-founder Alberto Longo believing the all-electric series could be running at near-F1 pace on several circuits by the end of the next four-season cycle.

How does the efficiency of Formula E cars compare to Formula One cars?

How does the efficiency of Formula E cars compare to Formula One cars?

Why is Formula E keen to return to India after its inaugural race?

Why is Formula E keen to return to India after its inaugural race?

What are the expected performance improvements of Gen4 cars in Formula E?

What are the expected performance improvements of Gen4 cars in Formula E?

"It was difficult to compare Gen3 to Gen2. It will be very difficult to compare Gen3 to Gen4. Because we speak to another level in terms of racing level, technology."

The Gen4 cars are expected to reach around 335 kmph, with lap times improving by six to 10 seconds at circuits through increased downforce, powertrain development and new tyres.

Longo expects the performance gap with Formula One to narrow substantially during Gen4's four-season cycle.

"By the time we end Gen4, in the fourth season of Gen4, we will be very close to times of Formula 1 in many tracks," he said.

CEO Dodds, who has worked in the Formula One ecosystem and describes himself as an F1 fan, believes Formula E's progress should not be measured simply by its proximity to the established championship.

Formula E is only 12 years old, compared to F1's 76-year history, Dodds pointed out, and said the younger championship had experienced "hyper-growth" while developing a fundamentally different proposition.

"We don't need Formula 1 to fail for us to be successful or vice versa. We absolutely think there is room for both organisations to continue being incredibly successful," he said.

Dodds believes Formula E's technological trajectory could eventually give it a performance advantage over combustion-powered racing.

"We already accelerate much faster than a Formula 1 car. We are at the infancy of the technology here at Formula E. The combustion engine's been around for 130 years, so that's been iterated to within an inch of its life," he said.

"So over the next four, five, six, seven years, we are going to get to a point where the technology in Formula E can outpace a Formula 1 car. No question about that."

At the heart of Formula E's argument is efficiency. Dodds said the most efficient F1 combustion engine operates at roughly 55 per cent efficiency, while Gen4 technology is expected to be in the region of 97-98 per cent.

That, he argued, explains the absence of the traditional engine roar associated with motorsport.

"When people say to me, it would be great if these cars sounded noisier, like a Formula 1 car. What you're asking me is to make a car sound like the past. To make it sound less efficient, less performant, less technologically innovative," Dodds said.

"We're going to make our cars sound like this car. Our children... are likely to only exist driving a hybrid or an electric car. This needs to be a sound that they associate, not what my father associates with."

Longo believes the generational shift could also change perceptions about the lack of engine noise, while the championship's new Disney partnership could address another challenge: awareness.

"We were missing up to now a platform to create the level of awareness that we deserve. I think the deal which has just been signed with Disney Plus will give us that type of approach. And also touching the right generation of kids watching this type of channels and streaming," said Longo.

He called the combination of Gen4's performance and greater television and streaming exposure a potential "game changer" for Formula E.

"The game changer is coming for Gen 4 with not only the car, not only the show that we will be able to showcase... but the performance perception will already start to convince the most skeptical ones on the fact that we can go very fast," Longo said.

The championship's progress comes despite the exit of several major manufacturers over the years, including Audi and BMW, a trend that has raised questions about Formula E's long-term appeal to carmakers.

Exit of big manufacturers is not a concern

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Longo, however, rejected the suggestion that manufacturer departures represented a crisis.

"Manufacturers come and go. It doesn't matter if your name is Formula One, it doesn't matter if your name is WEC, it doesn't matter if your name is Indy or NASCAR," he said.

The real concern, he said, would be if manufacturers were leaving and nobody wanted to replace them.

"What would be my concern? If we get to a place in which manufacturers are leaving, and there is no interest at all to join the championship. This hasn't been the case," Longo said.

He pointed to the continued involvement of Porsche, Jaguar and Maserati and said Formula E remains attractive because of its role in developing technology that can eventually reach road cars.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.