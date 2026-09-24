Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja with grandchildren; Anant Ambani's sweet gesture wins hearts

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted visiting Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with their grandchildren during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted visiting Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. (Instagram/@manav.manglani; @varindertchawla)

Videos circulating on social media showed the couple making their way through the crowded pandal with the children. Nita Ambani was seen accompanying one of her grandchildren as the family joined devotees at the famous Ganpati shrine.

In another video, Nita Ambani was seen with their grandchildren near the idol as they sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. Anant Ambani was also seen at the pandal with one of the children. In the video, he can be seen standing before the idol and seeking Bappa’s blessings along with the child.