Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja with grandchildren; Anant Ambani's sweet gesture wins hearts
Videos circulating on social media showed the couple making their way through the crowded pandal with the children.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted visiting Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with their grandchildren during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Videos circulating on social media showed the couple making their way through the crowded pandal with the children. Nita Ambani was seen accompanying one of her grandchildren as the family joined devotees at the famous Ganpati shrine.
In another video, Nita Ambani was seen with their grandchildren near the idol as they sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. Anant Ambani was also seen at the pandal with one of the children. In the video, he can be seen standing before the idol and seeking Bappa’s blessings along with the child.
Watch the videos below:
(Also Read: Nita Ambani chants ‘Bappa Morya’; Radhika and Anant Ambani dance their hearts out at Ganesh Visarjan)
Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:
The grand celebrations started at Antilia with the Ambani family welcoming Ganpati Bappa, fondly known as ‘Antilia Cha Raja’, on September 13. To mark the occasion, the Ambani residence was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.
The annual Ganpati celebration was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities joined the event with their families. Content creators who were invited shared videos on social media showing glimpses of the festivities inside Antilia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More