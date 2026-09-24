Govt schools host block-level games sans instructors, funds

With block-level primary school games underway across the district, government primary schools are facing hardships in organising sports events due to a shortage of dedicated sports instructors and long delays in the release of sanctioned funds. Students of Government school playing in ground in games period during the school hours, in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Teachers said despite directives from the education department to conduct the competitions, no grants have been disbursed yet, forcing teachers to either spend from their own pockets or rely on financial assistance from local panchayats.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and a teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said the department was scheduled to provide ₹2,000 for centre-level games and ₹5,000 for block-level competitions.

However, these funds remain withheld even after the conclusion of centre-level matches.

“All centre-level games have already concluded, and block-level competitions have started. In the Mangat-3 block, games began on Thursday at GPS Miani, where we had to request the local panchayat for financial support,” Mann said. He noted that single-teacher institutions, such as GPS Miani, find it difficult to manage large-scale events involving multiple schools from an entire block.

Another primary school teacher, speaking anonymously, echoed similar concerns over the lack of departmental support.

“We either have to pay from our own pockets or ask the village sarpanch for funds. The department only issues instructions to conduct the games but has neither provided a sports teacher nor released a single penny,” the teacher said.

Compounding the crisis is the total absence of dedicated physical training instructor (PTI) posts in primary schools. Although the government advertised 2,000 PTI posts last year, the recruitment process has stalled.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the grants for hosting the games might be released shortly. Meanwhile, commenting on the pending PTI recruitment, education secretary Sonali Giri stated that the matter is currently in court.

Teachers’ union raise concern over objections to financial bills

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) units of Jagraon and Sidhwan Bet met treasury office officials on Thursday to raise concerns regarding alleged corruption, bribery, and repeated, unjustified

objections to teachers’ financial bills.

Led by district senior vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu, the delegation stated that teachers were being subjected to deliberate harassment through avoidable delays and procedural red tape, causing significant mental and financial stress.

Sidhu, alongside Sidhwan Bet block president Hardeep Singh Rasulppur, objected to these practices and demanded immediate clearance of all pending bills without delay. The union leaders stressed that repetitive objections waste teachers’ time and deprive them of their legitimate financial dues.

Following the discussions, the treasury officer assured them that the issues would be resolved on priority.

The officer also promised that unnecessary objections will be curbed and official processes will be handled with transparency.

Union leaders also warned of state-wide agitation if teachers continue to face harassment or if further instances of corruption come to light.