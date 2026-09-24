2027 campaign launched as PDA Rath rolls in Rae Bareli, Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with Congress strong

As his PDA Rath rolled out in the Congress stronghold of Rae Bareli on Thursday to mark the formal launch of the Samajwadi Party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that his party’s alliance with the Congress is strong and their sole aim is to defeat the BJP. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav during PDA Rath yatra in Rae Bareli on Thursday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Speaking to the media after the Rath Yatra in Rae Bareli, he said, “I have said it earlier also and today once again I am saying that our alliance is very strong and we will work for the alliance. Our sole aim is to defeat the BJP.”

Earlier in the day, he attacked the Election Commission, made a strong social justice pitch and highlighted the Ram temple donation theft controversy.

The PDA Rath yatra forms part of the Samajwadi Party’s broader mobilisation effort across central Uttar Pradesh, aimed at consolidating the Pichhda (backward), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minority) communities-the core of its PDA social coalition-ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The BJP has stooped to negative politics. This time, the bulldozer of people’s votes will demolish the BJP forever. PDA will remove the BJP from UP this time. We defeated them in 2024, now we will remove them permanently in 2027,” he said.

The former chief minister, who addressed a large public meeting at the Government Inter College ground after a five-hour journey on the Rath, earlier boarded the PDA Rath at Churua village in the Bachhrawan area.

With this focus on the 2027 polls, he said decisions on alliances would be based on winnability. He also accused the BJP of planning to bring the Uniform Civil Code before elections and of taking a communal route when facing electoral setbacks.

“We are going to finish their bulldozer policy,” he declared.

Rae Bareli is currently represented by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Amid a rousing welcome, the “PDA Rath” convoy was halted by party workers and supporters who lined the highway.

Standing atop the open section of the campaign bus, Yadav waved to the crowd. It took nearly five hours for the Rath to reach the GIC ground.

Referring to the Ram temple donation theft controversy, he said,

“Not even beggars outside temples steal the donation money. The CCTV of Lord Ram caught these people. Now even the Election Commission has been caught. In 2022, had they not stolen our votes, we would have formed the SP government itself. The Election Commission is acting as a puppet, we don’t trust it,” he said.

He also criticised what he called the chief minister’s focus on Ayodhya.

“Our CM only sees one colour and was trying to set a record for visiting Ayodhya,” he said.

Calling his fight one of social justice, he alleged that the ruling side resorted to discriminatory practices.

“These people wash temples with Ganga Jal if any PDA person goes there. PDA people are making efforts to save the Constitution, reservation and our culture. These people come with bulldozers and raze buildings without notice. They also demolish religious places without giving time to go to courts. These people are fake Hindus who have demolished so many temples in Varanasi,” Yadav said.

He assured justice for those he claimed were falsely implicated, including SP leader RP Yadav, and alleged the selective use of bulldozers.

He set a clear electoral target for party workers: “For 2027, try to increase votes by 27,000 in every constituency. This will help us in forming an SP government.”