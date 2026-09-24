Man invests ₹25,000 each for driver, house help after realising they have no pension
The man said that he realised that his two employees - his driver and cook/maid/housekeeper - had no pension or provident fund.
A man has caught the internet’s attention after sharing how he began investing for the financial future of his driver and housekeeper after realising that they did not have access to a pension or provident fund.
In a post on X, Naresh said that he realised that his two employees - his driver and cook/maid/housekeeper - had no pension or provident fund. He decided to make a small start by investing ₹25,000 each for them through Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), a government-backed small-savings scheme.
“I realised my two employees, my Driver and my cook/maid/housekeeper don’t have any pension /provident fund,” Naresh wrote. “So I made a small beginning by opening a Kisan Vikas Patra for Rs.25,000 for each which will double in 10 years. I’m thinking I’ll contribute this same amount once every year.”
Naresh also encouraged others to consider making similar investments for employees who may not have formal retirement benefits.
“If you got some loyal employees, think about a small investment for their retirement. Even 10,000 is a start,” he wrote. “It will give them some financial support in their old age.”
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a government-backed small-savings scheme designed to grow an investment over a predetermined period.
Social media reactions
Naresh’s post has since gained traction on social media, with several users praising him for thinking beyond his employees’ regular wages and considering their long-term financial security.
“Man with a golden heart,” one user commented.
“Wow! That is very noble and a kind gesture from you!” another person wrote.
“Good service to employees with a good heart. But they should stay with you till old age or physical ability to work,” wrote a third user.
“Good initiative. But it is difficult to get honest and loyal help,” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More