Man dances to SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya to impress his crush. Watch

A dance video of a man has taken social media by storm. It shows him giving a mind-blowing performance while dancing to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The video, shared on Instagram, may make you want to shake a leg too. The image shows a man dancing to SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya. (Instagram/@thebollywoodguyy)

Instagram user Prashant Bhanwariya shared this video of his dance. “Uske favourite song pe dance krunga [Will dance on her favourite song],” reads the caption posted alongside the video. The clip also opens with a witty text insert that reads, “They: How do you plan to impress her? Me: Just wait and watch.”

The video opens to show a man standing on the stage wearing a black shirt and a matching pair of pants. He also has a red jacket on top of his all-black attire. He goes on to show incredible moves while dancing to the song.

Take a look at this video of the man dancing to a SRK song:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has collected more than 5.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did people say about this dance video?

“I’m so surprised that the crowd didn't scream louder than music when you struck the SRK pose,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bro impressed the whole audience, let alone his crush,” added another. “You danced so well,” commented a third.

About Chaiyya Chaiyya

The song is from the 1998 film Dil Se. It is picturised on Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora. Their dance to this song, on top of a moving train, is one of the iconic performances in Bollywood. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, with lyrics by Gulzar.