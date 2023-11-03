Woman’s amazing belly dance to Khalasi wows people. Watch

The song Khalasi by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi has gone crazy viral on social media. People are not only making different kinds of reels on it but also sharing their choreographies to it. Among these videos, a woman performing a belly dance to Khalasi has won the hearts of many on Instagram. Snapshot of the woman belly dancing to Khalasi. (Instagram/@Diya Bhatt)

The video was shared by Instagram user Diya Bhatt. It shows her standing in an outdoor area. Bhatt can be seen in a red ghagara and a black top. As the song Khalasi plays, she effortlessly grooves to it. (Also Read: Woman's belly dance to Shreya Ghoshal's Latoo will make your jaw-drop. Watch)

Watch the video of Diya Bhatt dancing to Khalasi here:

This video was shared on October 24. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “My goodness. This was really awesome.”

A second said, “And here I thought that the song couldn’t get better but you made it.”

A third added, “Amazing and smooth you.”

“Superb dance,” posted a fourth.

A fifth commented, “You are literally amazing!”

This isn't the first time that a belly dance performance went viral on social media. Earlier, a woman was seen grooving to the remix of the song San Sanana. This remix was created by 'Farooq Got Audio.' Her amazing dance was appreciated by many.

