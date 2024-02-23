Zomato delivery agent’s power-packed performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wows people

A video of dance performance by a man to the hit track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has left people amused. In the video, the man is seen dancing dressed in a jacket with Zomato’s logo on it. In Instagram stories, shared earlier, the man revealed that he works for the food delivery company as a delivery agent. The image shows the Zomato delivery agent whose dance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has gone viral. (Instagram/@mosaan_2o)

“Uljha Jiya,” Instagram user Mosaan wrote as he shared his video. The clip opens to show him dressed in black pants and sneakers along with the Zomato jacket. He is standing on an empty road at nighttime. As the video progresses, he shows his cool and amazing moves to the hit track.

Take a look at this dance video that may make you want to groove too:

The video was posted a few days ago on Instagram. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 12.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected various kinds of comments. While many appreciated his dance, a few took the route of hilarity while replying.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Awesome dance bro,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is why my pizza is late,” joked another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Bro you are very talented,” added a third. “Zomato ya Swiggy ne comments nehi kiya [Zomato or Swiggy didn’t comment yet],” asked a fourth. To which, Mosaan replied, “Nehi kiya [No, they didn’t].” Several people tagged Zomato in the post to attract the company’s attention towards Mosaan’s dance video.

What are your thoughts on this dance video of the Zomato delivery agent? Did the clip leave you amused?