 Zomato delivery agent dances to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, wows people | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Zomato delivery agent’s power-packed performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wows people

Zomato delivery agent’s power-packed performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wows people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 23, 2024 08:01 PM IST

A video shows a Zomato delivery agent named Mosaan dancing to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on an empty road at nighttime. His dance has impressed people.

A video of dance performance by a man to the hit track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has left people amused. In the video, the man is seen dancing dressed in a jacket with Zomato’s logo on it. In Instagram stories, shared earlier, the man revealed that he works for the food delivery company as a delivery agent.

The image shows the Zomato delivery agent whose dance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has gone viral. (Instagram/@mosaan_2o)
The image shows the Zomato delivery agent whose dance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has gone viral. (Instagram/@mosaan_2o)

“Uljha Jiya,” Instagram user Mosaan wrote as he shared his video. The clip opens to show him dressed in black pants and sneakers along with the Zomato jacket. He is standing on an empty road at nighttime. As the video progresses, he shows his cool and amazing moves to the hit track.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Man sets stage on fire with dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya at wedding in Pakistan, netizens shower praise

Take a look at this dance video that may make you want to groove too:

The video was posted a few days ago on Instagram. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 12.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected various kinds of comments. While many appreciated his dance, a few took the route of hilarity while replying.

Also Read: DU’s Gargi College principal dances with students to Honey Singh’s song, walks the ramp. Watch

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Awesome dance bro,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is why my pizza is late,” joked another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Bro you are very talented,” added a third. “Zomato ya Swiggy ne comments nehi kiya [Zomato or Swiggy didn’t comment yet],” asked a fourth. To which, Mosaan replied, “Nehi kiya [No, they didn’t].” Several people tagged Zomato in the post to attract the company’s attention towards Mosaan’s dance video.

What are your thoughts on this dance video of the Zomato delivery agent? Did the clip leave you amused?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On