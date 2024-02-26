Travis Kelce's Vegas night gets wild with towel dance to Taylor Swift’s Love Story: WATCH

Amid the ongoing celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory at Super Bowl LVIII, the celebration seem far from over. A recent video making rounds online reveals the team's spirited post-game celebrations, with one member stealing the spotlight with his enthusiastic dance moves. None other than Travis Kelce, who had just returned from supporting his girlfriend during her Eras tour leg in Sydney, Australia, took a quick trip back to Las Vegas to continue the revelry with his teammates Travis Kelce's Vegas night with Pattrick Mahomes(X, AP)

Touchdown in Vegas: Travis Kelce's dance to Taylor Swift's tunes

In a recent get-together, Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs showed just how much he loves his girlfriend Taylor Swift. It all went down at Las Vegas' XS nightclub, where he and teammate Patrick Mahomes were soaking up the weekend vibes. But Kelce decided to turn up the excitement by hitting the dance floor to Swift's classic 2008 hit, Love Story.

And let us tell you, he didn't hold back one bit! The whole vibe was captured on video and soon became a talk of the social media town. Netizens pointed out Kelce's infectious energy as he throws his arms around, sways to the music, and even spins a towel above his head, totally getting into the groove of DJ Marshmello's lively remix.

An internet user wrote, “you can catch Travis Kelce partying to Love Story at least 2 times a week”, while others chimed in, “travis kelce and love story always hits”, “He is the biggest fan”, “Travis Kelce is clearly in his "love story" era amid his romance with Taylor Swift.”, They are just living the moment”, ““The social battery that this man has is impressive a round trip to Australia just to get off the jet and party at the club all night that kind of jet lag would actually kill me I think.”

Travis Kelce and Pattrick Mahomes’ Vegas escapades

Along with EDM sensation Marshmello, the 34-year-old athlete partied at the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub alongside Mahomes. Another video that has been making the rounds on the site has Kelce and his teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs performing Queen's hit song “We Are The Champions.”

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis were seen enjoying some time together in Sydney before he headed back to Las Vegas to continue the Super Bowl celebrations. Following a visit to the zoo, the couple was spotted enjoying a private boat outing in the city after Taylor wrapped up her show.