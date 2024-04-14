Met Gala 2024 invites Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Lily Gladstone and more to its guest list; who’s attending

The guest list for the prestigious Met Gala 2024 is updating, and it promises a night of dazzling fashion and A-list attendees. From music icon Rihanna, supermodel Kendall Jenner to rising star Lily Gladstone and more, Met 2024 has started sending out invitations to top names of the industry. This year's fashion event will follow The Garden of Time theme, with co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and more. Kendall Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok(REUTERS)

Met Gala 2024 guest list so far

An exciting addition to the guest list is none other than Gisele Bündchen. According to Page Six, the model is expected to attend the gala night with her boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen has previously attended several Met Galas with her former husband, Tom Brady. In addition to her, a few newcomers, including Oscar nominee and Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, have also received invitations to the event.

Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo to attend Met Gala 2024

It is not confirmed yet whether Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner will attend the fashion industry's Oscars. However, Kendall Jenner is confirmed to be attending. The Rude Boy crooner Rihanna, who recently performed at an exclusive pre-wedding party of Mukesh Ambani's son in India, will also be in attendance at the Met Gala 2024. Apart from them, expect to see, Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson and Cara Delevingne flaunt their best on the red carpet.

When is Met Gala 2024

The 2024 Met Gala is scheduled for Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This event will kick off the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Co-chairs of Met Gala 2024

This year's Met Gala will have Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth as co-chairs, with Jonathan Anderson and Shou Zi Chew serving as honorary chairs. J.G.Ballard's The Garden of Time is the inspiration for the Met Gala's dress code for 2024.