Oscars 2024: From Lily Gladstone to Cillian Murphy, who all can break records this year

As Hollywood gears up for one of the most eventful nights for movies, let us take a look at some of the record-breaking moments that can take place at the 96th Annual Academy Awards and create history. Both Cillian Murphy and Lily Gladstone are first time nominees at the Oscars who can create history.

Lily Gladstone's chances at the Best Actress category

If Killers of the Flower Moon actor Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress, she could become the first Native American actor to win an Oscar in an acting category. She is an odds-on favourite to win, fresh off a Screen Actors Guild win in the same category just a week ago. She faces competition from Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Justine Triet's chances for a double win

Justine Triet's Palme D'or winning Anatomy of a Fall is a strong contender in the Best Original Screenplay category. Triet would be the first French woman to win in that category. She is also nominated in the Best Director category, which means if she does end up winning there, she could become only the fourth woman to win Best Director, after Katheryn Bigelow, Chloe Zhao and Jane Campion.

Can Cillian Murphy win Best Actor?

Cillian Murphy is the frontrunner in the Best Actor category for his turn in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. If he does win his first nomination, Cillian would become the first Irish actor to win Best Actor. The other nominees are Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Emma Stone has two chances to win

Poor Things landed two nominations for Emma Stone- for Best Actress and Best Picture. If she triumphs in both categories- she will become the second actress to win both acting and producing Oscars, after Frances McDormand won for Nomadland in 2021. Furthermore, Emma could also join the elite list of 26 actors who have won the Best Actress Oscar twice if she manages to win for Poor Things. She had earlier won in the same category for La La Land.

Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro's chances

Jodie Foster, who is nominated in the Supporting Actress category for Nyad, already has two Oscars for Leading Actress. If she wins tomorrow, she win join the list of actors who have won three Academy Awards for acting, that includes Katherine Hepburn, Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis. The same record can be claimed by Robert De Niro, who is nominated in the Supporting Actor category for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Can Martin Scorsese win again

Martin Scorsese became the most-nominated living movie director with his nod for Killers of the Flower Moon. This year, Scorsese will be competing in the category with Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. If he wins, it will be his second win in the category. At 81, he might just become the oldest winner in that category, the record which is currently held by Clint Eastwood.

How Hayao Miyazaki can make history

Hayao Miyazaki, at age 83, earned an Academy Award nomination for his semi-autobiographical fantasy film The Boy and the Heron in the Best Animated Feature category. His 2001 feature Spirited Away had already won in the same category. If he wins, it will set a record for being the second non-English movie to win the Best Animated Feature category.

Will Oppenheimer make a clean sweep?

Oppenheimer is going into the Academy Awards with a leading 13 nominations, and is an odds-on favourite to claim more than one win. If the Christopher Nolan film manages to do a clean sweep, it will be historic. The record is currently held by Ben-Hur, the 1959 movie which was the first to achieve a record 11 Oscar wins.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Indian viewers can watch the Oscars ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11.

