Daniel Day-Lewis says he is done with acting, finds no film these days worth watching

If fans are wondering whether Daniel Day-Lewis will return to acting, then the answer is an unfortunate no. At least that is what the actor's friend, and longtime director Jim Sheridan has suggested, in a new interview with Screen Daily. The director revealed that Daniel said that ‘he’s done' with acting. (Also read: Oscars 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer to Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, a guide to Best Picture) Daniel Day Lewis accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in Lincoln at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.

‘There’s seven thousand choices’

Jim has worked with Daniel Day-Lewis in three films: 1989’s My Left Foot, 1993’s In The Name Of The Father and 1997’s The Boxer. Daniel won his first Academy Award for his performance in My Left Foot. Speaking to Screen Daily in a new interview, Jim said about Daniel, “He says he’s done, I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else, he opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ‘cos he’s so good.”

More about his retirement

The actor announced his retirement in June 2017, a few months before the release of his final film role, in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread. The actor's performance received wide acclaim and he went on to secure an Academy Award nomination for it. He ultimately lost to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour.

The statement about his retirement was shared by the actor's spokesperson at that time. It read, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor to win three Academy Awards in the Best Actor category. Apart from winning for My Left Foot, he won for Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln.

