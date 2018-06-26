Rajkummar Rao calls Daniel Day-Lewis his favourite actor, says he’d have loved to be a part of Phantom Thread

That Rajkummar Rao enjoys a good fan following isn’t a new story. But, do you know whom this National Award-winning actor idolises? Well, it’s none other than English actor Daniel Day-Lewis.

“He is my favourite actor. I try and watch all his films. The way he transforms himself and makes his characters believable is wonderful,” says the Newton (2017) actor, adding that he wishes to meet and also act with the 61-year-old British actor, who is known for film his iconic films, My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007) and Lincoln (2012).

Asked about the films he has watched recently and any movie he wished he was a part of, and Rajkummar says that it has to be Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial Phantom Thread (2017), where Day-Lewis plays the role of an illustrious dressmaker in 1950s post-war London. “I loved Phantom Thread. How I wish I was a part of the film because that would have been the only way I would have worked with him. He was fabulous in the film,” says Rajkummar. The film won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design this year and was nominated for the Golden Globe, too.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will be seen in a number of projects — Fanne Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hai Kya, 5 Weddings and Swagat Hain. He has reportedly also signed Anurag Basu’s next and will also seen in the second season of the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The actor says that he is happy to have been getting the kind of work that interests him. “I just wish that as an actor I keep getting work that enthuses me to give my best every time. As an artist, I want to discover myself with every character,” he adds.

