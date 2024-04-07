Met Gala 2024 ‘Garden of Time’ theme blooms with Zendaya, Bad Bunny, JLO and more; where to watch

The 2024 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, marking the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Zendaya's Cinderella moment on the Met Gala red carpet.(Pinterest)

What is theme of the Gala this year?

The gala’s theme, “The Garden of Time," aligns with the Costume Institute’s exhibition focusing on fashion history across 400 years. The exhibition will showcase approximately 250 rare items, including designs by renowned fashion houses like Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy.

The walk-through will include everything from a 17th-century English Elizabethan-era bodice to 21st-century pieces by contemporary fashion industry tastemakers such as Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Connor Ives. some of which will be presented via innovative technologies like video animation and light projection.

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, explained that the exhibition will be organised under three main "zones"—Land, Sea, and Sky—that honour the natural world. "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," he went on to say.

Who are the co-chairs this year?

This year's Met Gala will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, following last year's studded group of Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

Jonathan Anderson and Shou Zi Chew act as honorary Met Gala chairs. Anderson is Loewe's creative director, and Chew is known as TikTok's CEO.

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is inspired by J.G. Ballard's “The Garden of Time,” allowing for diverse interpretations likely to feature floral and botanical looks on the red carpet.

Who all are going to attend the gala?

The guest list is kept secret until shortly before the event but regularly includes major names from the entertainment, fashion, and business industries, along with designers and their muses.

Although the co-chairs may attend the event with their significant others, such as Bad Bunny's girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland, Lopez's husband Ben Affleck, and Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, the official guest list has not been revealed yet.

Where to watch it?

The Met Gala was live-streamed last year on all of Vogue’s platforms, including Vogue.com, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and the same is expected to happen this year.