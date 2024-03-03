US influencer decodes Nita Ambani's diamonds in custom Schiaparelli at pre-wedding party

The Ambanis and their love for diamonds are no secret to the world. Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, recently hosted a grand three-day pre-wedding celebration for his youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant. While Anant’s sister, Isha Ambani, remained unbeatable in the diamond game, it was mom Nita Ambani who stole the spotlight during the cocktail night. Curious about what she wore that caught the world’s attention? Well, fret not, fellow fashion detectives, because a US-based social media influencer has stepped up to decode the mysteries behind the Ambanis' bedazzling bling. Nita Ambani's diamonds in custom Schiaparelli at pre-wedding party(twitter)

Decoding Nita Ambani's diamonds in pre-wedding festivities

Also read: Rihanna blasted for 'lazy-lackluster’ show at Indian billionaire's wedding, paid double Beyoncé's fee

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The event was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood A-listers and global icons like Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and more gracing the occasion. However, it was the Ambani ladies who turned heads with their exquisite diamond game. NYC Gemstone Wholesaler Julia Chafe, who boasts an impressive 272K followers, tried decoding Mama Ambani’s jewelry, and here is what she found.

Nita Ambani’s emerald earrings

"Because Nita Ambani is worth $114 billion," the influencer says as she shifts her focus to the green emerald diamond that Nita wore. Julia adds, “Diamond nerds help me understand, could those two larger diamonds be over 30 carats each?”

For the cocktail night, Nita dazzled in a custom-made wine-hued Schiaparelli gown. She paired it with contrasting jewelry, including a diamond and emerald bracelet, earrings, and a diamond ring. The pieces had a diamond base and were styled in a jhumki pattern with tri-layered verticals.

Nita Ambani’s diamond bracelet and ring

Next up, Julia discusses her ring. "Well, that’s huge!" she exclaims. "The fact that the earth produces diamonds of this size makes you want to thank Mother Nature," she adds, and we couldn't agree more. Moving on to her bracelet, she remarks, "Each and every single emerald in her bracelet is over 25 carats." Check out.

Also read: New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more