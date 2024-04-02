Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 500 cr Los Angeles mansion once belonged to Isha Ambani. Take a tour

Hollywood's A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are busy house-hunting in New York. But did you know that their Los Angeles mansion once belonged to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal? The actors bought the LA home from the Indian couple back in June last year. (Also Read: Ben Affleck is on dad duty in rare outing with kids, joins ex-Jennifer Garner and wife Jennifer Lopez) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Los Angeles mansion once belonged to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

About the property

Situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, the mansion spreads over 38,000 square feet. It boasts of 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor pickleball court, a gym, a salon, spas, a 155-feet long inground infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and several lush lawns.

The deal was cracked last June where Jennifer and Ben bought the house reportedly for over $61 million or ₹500 crore. Ben had sold his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million in 2022. Last year in October, Jennifer sold her Bel-Air property for $34 million.

Isha Ambani spent most of her pregnancy in this Los Angeles mansion. Isha, daughter of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married businessman Anand Piramal in 2018. They were gifted Guita, a mansion facing the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, spread over 50,000 square feet and worth ₹1,000 crore, by Anand's parents Ajay and Swati Piramal.

However, Isha spent most of her pregnancy in 2022 at their Los Angeles mansion. She gave birth to twins, Krishna and Aditya, in November that year.

Isha also lent her LA home to friend Priyanka Chopra, who hosted a screening of Pan Nalin's 2021 Gujarati coming-of-age film Chello Show at the mansion last year in January. It was organised ahead of the Oscars, where Chhello Show had been sent as India's official entry in the Best International Film category.

About Bennifer

Ben and Jennifer first started dating back in early 2000s. After engagement, however, they decied to split up. They reunited during the pandemic, over 20 years later, when they eventually tied the knot in 2022. While Jennifer has twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Ben has three kids – Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The couple live at the Los Angeles home with their blended family.

Jennifer will be next seen in Atlas, Unstoppable, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Meanwhile, Ben has The Accountant 2 in his kitty.