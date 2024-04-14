Sid Sriram performs a mix of Carnatic and R&B music at his first Coachella. Watch

Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram has delivered his first performance at Coachella. The musician took to Instagram to share a video of his experience, that was posted by the official page of Coachella. (Also Read: Coachella 2024: Ateez kick off electrifying music fest debut, exciting spoiler follows; Blackpink's Lisa spotted) Sid Sriram shared a glimpse of him performing at Coachella.

Sid Sriram’s first Coachella

“@sidsriram got the Coachella livestream started right,” wrote Coachella, sharing a short video of Sid performing an English R&B song with Carnatic touches. Dressed in a white t-shirt, a neutral-toned co-ord set, sunglasses on and his long hair up in a man-bun, the audience seemed to enjoy his performance.

He performed to songs like Do The Dance from his album, apart from Tamil songs like Kannalanae from Bombay, apart from adding spiritual touches to his numbers, according to Giant. Sharing the video taken at Coachella on his Instagram stories, Sid wrote, “Coachella weekend 1 felt special. Understood the beast. Truly look forward to next week.”

Sid Sriram’s recent work

Sid grew up in the US, learning Carnatic music from a young age. He has been working in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and English music industries. Sid’s fame grew when he sang numbers like Adiye from Kadal and Ennodu Nee Irundhaal from I in Tamil, Vellipomaakey from Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo and Adiga Adiga from Ninnu Kori in Telugu, Laat Maar from Jhund in Hindi and more.

He recently sang Nijame Ne Chebuthunna from Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Nanadanandanaa from Family Star in Telugu, apart from Ae Pulla from Lal Salaam and Netru Varai from Siren in Tamil. This year, he has been touring various countries to promote his album, Sidharth. He recently performed in London, Manchester, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. He will continue with the tour after performing at Coachella again.

Indian artists at Coachella

After Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella last year, Indian-origin artists, AP Dhillon, Sid and NAV (Navraj Singh Goraya) will perform this year. Sid performed on April 12 and will perform again on April 19. AP and NAV will perform on April 14 and 21.

