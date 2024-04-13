Coachella 2024: Ateez kick off electrifying music fest debut, exciting spoiler follows; Blackpink's Lisa spotted

Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway and a diverse lineup of performers devoured the Friday livestream. American songstress Lana Del Rey headlined the main event, with Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Deftones, Tinashe, Faye Webster, and many more taking charge of the various event stages. Ateez is the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, while Blackpink Lisa and her band mates became the first-ever Korean act to headline the event in 2023.

The 2024 edition of the annual music and culture extravaganza saw KQ Entertainment's 8-piece boy group Ateez command the Sahara stage on April 12 at 10:45 pm PST as they kicked off their captivating Coachella debut. Becoming the first K-pop boy group to ever earn the opportunity, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, transformed their setlist schedule into their own concert, with the audience raging with anticipation for more. Lucky for fans of the group - Atinys - another good news is in order as the members spoiled a future musical outing after their breathless Coachella piece.

Hours before the octet's hard-hitting music conquered the scene, the members and several Ateez-specific hashtags started climbing atop the trends list on X (formerly Twitter). Fans poured in a torrent of raving enthusiasm online by trending keywords, including ‘Chellateez,’ ‘Ateez at Coachella,’ ‘My Ateez,’ ‘Ateez Present,’ ‘Ateez Summer Tour’ and more.

Ateez Coachella setlist

Leader Hongjoong's squad went wild during its Coachella debut and was instantly crowned ‘Latino Kings’ by the local audience present at the scene. Taking shots on stage, the K-pop act opened its showcase with an intoxicating delivery of the 2019 smash hit Say My Name.

Addressing the crowd, Jongho sneaked in a mindboggling spoiler of their potential summer tour, saying, “We don't want tonight to end. If only it could last forever. But, I guess, we can pick back up for another show another time… maybe this Summer? I will tell you about it later.”

Since the astounding reveal, fans are expecting Ateez's Summer Tour announcement details to follow soon. While their world tour details are still hazy and uncertain, they've already been confirmed to perform at Summer Sonic 2024 in Japan. The octet will charm the audience with a two-day show - in Osaka on August 17 and Tokyo on August 18.

Keeping the excitement meter running high, the octet served beyond expectations with their inspired setlist that brought alive masterpieces, including Hala Hala, Guerilla - Flag version, Crazy Form, Rocky, The Real, Arriba, Django, Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) and Wonderland (Symphony No 9) at the grand platform.

K-pop Coachella 2024 highlights

A fellow K-pop Coachella icon, Lalisa Manobal (aka Blackpink's Lisa), also left the fans in a daze after she was spotted at the venue, revelling in the festivities in a casual attire.

In 2023, and her bandmates - Jisoo, Rose and Jennie - made history by becoming the first Korean act to headline the show.

Lisa at Coachella 2024:

Fast forward to a year later, the girl group Le Sserafim will honour their legacy by stealing the spotlight tomorrow night, i.e. on April 13 at 10:50 pm PST. Le Sserafim's Yunjin arrived at the venue ahead of the group's performance.