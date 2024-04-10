Concert Weekend: Seventeen's BSS, (G)I-DLE, others to perform at 2024 Golden Wave in Taiwan

Resuming all pomp and fanfare for the first-ever Golden Wave concert in four years, the weekend music fest has finally ditched COVID-19 fears. Seventeen subunit BSS and (G)I-DLE are some of the most high-profile K-pop performers included in the Golden Wave concert in Taiwan.

Numerous South Korean music acts will be back on the stage for the 2024 Golden Wave in Taiwan show, which will be hosted at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. The inaugural 2020 edition of the concert series was held online as a hopeful beacon to spark joy among fans at home. The online contact concert previously opened the stage to AB6IX, CIX, Kim Jae Hwan, Park Jihoon and Pentagon. During this event, artists communicated with their admirers through real-time comments.

However, as the scene has switched for the better, a grander lineup of performers will be gathering on stage in Taiwan.

The overall second K-pop concert ceremony and the first in-person Golden Wave fest will be hosted by up-and-coming actor Choo Young Woo, who debuted in the 2021 LGBTQ series You Made Me Dance. He finally consolidated his swoon-worthy charm through his drama Oasis, which won him the Best New Actor trophy at the 2023 KBS Drama Awards.

2024 Golden Wave in Taiwan lineup

According to Korea-based content company Studio JAMM, boy groups, including Seventeen's trio subunit BSS, &TEAM, Boynextdoor, Enhypen and Zerobaseone will be participating in the the Taiwan concert. The performing lineup also welcomes girl groups, such as (G)I-DLE, NMIXX and STAYC. Additionally, soloist JD1 will command the stage as well.

The show will take off the ground on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 pm local time. With in-person music shows finally making strides, fans can openly express their unwavering support and admiration for their favourite artists.

The actual performance time is subject to change under the given present circumstances.