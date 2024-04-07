 Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin, TXT to kick off 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check the full lineup and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin, TXT to kick off 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check the full lineup and more

ByAshima Grover
Apr 07, 2024 03:17 AM IST

The inaugural ceremony of the new awards series - Asia Star Entertainer Awards - will be held in Japan this April.

The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is ready to kick off an electrifying spectacle at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. 2PM's Taecyeon and Girls' Generation's Yuri will take charge of the MC responsibilities at the inaugural ceremony. Newsen and @star1 magazine launched the fresh awards show that seeks to acknowledge the ground-breaking contributions of K-pop singers and other Asian artists who took the reins of the music industry in 2023.

The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards ceremony to be held in Japan on April 10.
The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards ceremony to be held in Japan on April 10.

Another stellar announcement related to ASEA 2024 revealed that actors Song Seung Heon and Jeon Yeo Been would also be attending the upcoming ceremony. They'll be present as Daesang (Grand Prize) presenters at the show. ASEA announced the Japanese streaming service U-Next and CS TBS broadcasting channel as exclusive distributors. The live broadcast will begin at 5:30 pm JST, according to INI's official website.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read | BTS mega world tour could be coming next year: Big HYBE groups to make comebacks: Report

2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards Lineup

The lineup of performing artists was unveiled in the following order:

1st lineup: THE BOYZ, STAYC and NiziU

2nd lineup: Day6, Billlie and Fantasy Boys

3rd lineup: Stray Kids

4th lineup: NCT WISH and TWS

5th lineup: J-pop group The Rampage from Exile Tribe and Creepy Nuts accompanied the announcement with the name of K-pop idol, SHINee's Taemin.

6th lineup: Tomorrow X Together and J-pop group JO1 and INI

7th lineup: Treasure

Additionally, the K-pop boy group ATBO is also listed on the official ASEA website as another performing artist.

*The timings and performing lineup are subject to change under the given conditions of the day. Stay tuned for more updates. 

In other news, the Golden Wave concert, featuring Seventeen's BSS, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE and JD1 as performers, will be held in Taiwan on April 13. 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin, TXT to kick off 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check the full lineup and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On