Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin, TXT to kick off 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check the full lineup and more

The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is ready to kick off an electrifying spectacle at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. 2PM's Taecyeon and Girls' Generation's Yuri will take charge of the MC responsibilities at the inaugural ceremony. Newsen and @star1 magazine launched the fresh awards show that seeks to acknowledge the ground-breaking contributions of K-pop singers and other Asian artists who took the reins of the music industry in 2023. The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards ceremony to be held in Japan on April 10.

Another stellar announcement related to ASEA 2024 revealed that actors Song Seung Heon and Jeon Yeo Been would also be attending the upcoming ceremony. They'll be present as Daesang (Grand Prize) presenters at the show. ASEA announced the Japanese streaming service U-Next and CS TBS broadcasting channel as exclusive distributors. The live broadcast will begin at 5:30 pm JST, according to INI's official website.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read | BTS mega world tour could be coming next year: Big HYBE groups to make comebacks: Report

2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards Lineup

The lineup of performing artists was unveiled in the following order:

1st lineup: THE BOYZ, STAYC and NiziU

2nd lineup: Day6, Billlie and Fantasy Boys

3rd lineup: Stray Kids

4th lineup: NCT WISH and TWS

5th lineup: J-pop group The Rampage from Exile Tribe and Creepy Nuts accompanied the announcement with the name of K-pop idol, SHINee's Taemin.

6th lineup: Tomorrow X Together and J-pop group JO1 and INI

7th lineup: Treasure

Additionally, the K-pop boy group ATBO is also listed on the official ASEA website as another performing artist.

*The timings and performing lineup are subject to change under the given conditions of the day. Stay tuned for more updates.

In other news, the Golden Wave concert, featuring Seventeen's BSS, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE and JD1 as performers, will be held in Taiwan on April 13.