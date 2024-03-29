2024 KCON Hong Kong: Ateez, aespa, Day6 to perform this weekend. Lineup and schedule deets out

The annual KCON conventions will officially kick off this year with the show-opening host nation Hong Kong. March 30-31 will shine the spotlight on several magical K-pop showcases at the AsiaWorld-Expo. The two-day musical fest in Hong Kong will pave the way for upcoming KCON ceremonies of the year in the following order: Japan, USA, Saudi Arabia and Europe. But first things first. Rookie K-pop stars such as Boynextdoor, TWS, Zerobaseone and others will grace the first edition of KCON 2024 with proficiently seasoned players in the music scene like Ateez, Day6, WayV and Highlight. Ateez and aespa will be gracing the main show stage at KCON Hong Kong 2024 on Day 2 and 1, respectively.(Instagram)

Boynextdoor's Jaehyun and aespa's Ningning will helm the first day as special MCs. Zerobaseone members Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao will assume their MC posts on Day 2. Here's a guide to the upcoming weekend musical showdown, brimming with gratifying events lined up one after the other.

2024 KCON Hong Kong MCs (Day 1): Boynextdoor's Jaehyun and aespa's Ningning.(KCON_official)

2024 KCON Hong Kong MCs (Day 2): Zerobaseone's Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao.(KCON_official)

2024 KCON Hong Kong Lineup and schedule

KCON Hong Kong 2024 Day 1 ( Saturday, March 30)

Pre-show artist: Ansonbean

KCON Hong Kong Red Carpet Day 1 at 5:30 pm HKT

Main show at 7 pm HKT: aespa, Boynextdoor, Highlight, TWS, WayV, xikers and Yena

Meet and Greet

Boynextdoor at 11:30 am HKT

VIVIZ at 1 pm HKT

WayV at 2:30 pm HKT

Highlight at 4 pm HKT

Conventional Lineup

Highlight

Tempest

TWS

VIVIZ

xikers

Yena

Other KCON Hong Kong event on Day 1

Dance All Day with WHIB at 11:30 am HKT

Dance All Day with TWS at 1:10 pm HKT

Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 2 pm HKT

KCON Stage with Tempest at 2 pm HKT

KCON Stage with VIVIZ at 3 pm HKT

Dance All Day with xikers at 3:30 HKT

KCON Stage with Yena at 4 pm HKT

Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 5:10 pm HKT

KCON Hong Kong 2024 Day 2 ( Sunday, March 31)

Pre-show artist

Me&

VVUP

KCON Hong Kong Red Carpet Day 2 at 5:30 pm HKT

Main show at 7 pm HKT: Ateez, Day6, JO1, Sistar19, Tempest, VIVIZ and Zerobaseone

Meet and Greet

Zerobaseone at 11:30 am HKT

Tempest at 1 pm HKT

Sistar19 at 2:30 pm HKT

Day6 at 4 pm HKT

Convention Lineup

Hyolyn

JO1

VIVIZ

WHIB

xikers

Other KCON Hong Kong event on Day 2

Dance All Day with WHIB at 11:30 am HKT

Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 12:40 pm HKT

Dance All Day with VIVIZ at 1:20 pm HKT

KCON Stage with xikers at 2 pm HKT

KCON JO1 Stage at 3 pm HKT

Dance All Day Dear My K-pop Star at 3:30 pm HKT

KCON Stage Hyolyn at 4 pm HKT

Dance All Day with JO1 at 4:30 pm HKT

Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 5:10 pm HKT

Where to Watch KCON Hong Kong 2024

Only membership holders can watch the main show and Meet & Greet events on the KCON official & Mnet K-POP YouTube channel. However, other events, including the Dance All Day segment and the Red Carpet event, will be live-streamed on the channel for free.

Hong Kong residents will not be able to access YouTube's paid content with the membership. For them, these segments will be exclusively broadcast through myTVSUPER. Korean viewers may tune into the streaming platform TVING, whereas Japanese audiences can access the show via Mnet Smart+.