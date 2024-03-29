2024 KCON Hong Kong: Ateez, aespa, Day6 to perform this weekend. Lineup and schedule deets out
KCON Hong Kong 2024 welcomes K-pop A-listers Ateez, aespa, Zerobaseone, Day6, WayV and others for the two-day music fest at the AsiaWorld-Expo.
The annual KCON conventions will officially kick off this year with the show-opening host nation Hong Kong. March 30-31 will shine the spotlight on several magical K-pop showcases at the AsiaWorld-Expo. The two-day musical fest in Hong Kong will pave the way for upcoming KCON ceremonies of the year in the following order: Japan, USA, Saudi Arabia and Europe. But first things first. Rookie K-pop stars such as Boynextdoor, TWS, Zerobaseone and others will grace the first edition of KCON 2024 with proficiently seasoned players in the music scene like Ateez, Day6, WayV and Highlight.
Boynextdoor's Jaehyun and aespa's Ningning will helm the first day as special MCs. Zerobaseone members Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao will assume their MC posts on Day 2. Here's a guide to the upcoming weekend musical showdown, brimming with gratifying events lined up one after the other.
2024 KCON Hong Kong Lineup and schedule
KCON Hong Kong 2024 Day 1 ( Saturday, March 30)
Pre-show artist: Ansonbean
KCON Hong Kong Red Carpet Day 1 at 5:30 pm HKT
Main show at 7 pm HKT: aespa, Boynextdoor, Highlight, TWS, WayV, xikers and Yena
Meet and Greet
- Boynextdoor at 11:30 am HKT
- VIVIZ at 1 pm HKT
- WayV at 2:30 pm HKT
- Highlight at 4 pm HKT
Also read | BTS' V, NewJeans, NCT 127, Seventeen and others grab 2024 Universal Superstar Awards. Full winner list revealed
Conventional Lineup
- Highlight
- Tempest
- TWS
- VIVIZ
- xikers
- Yena
Other KCON Hong Kong event on Day 1
- Dance All Day with WHIB at 11:30 am HKT
- Dance All Day with TWS at 1:10 pm HKT
- Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 2 pm HKT
- KCON Stage with Tempest at 2 pm HKT
- KCON Stage with VIVIZ at 3 pm HKT
- Dance All Day with xikers at 3:30 HKT
- KCON Stage with Yena at 4 pm HKT
- Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 5:10 pm HKT
KCON Hong Kong 2024 Day 2 ( Sunday, March 31)
Pre-show artist
- Me&
- VVUP
KCON Hong Kong Red Carpet Day 2 at 5:30 pm HKT
Main show at 7 pm HKT: Ateez, Day6, JO1, Sistar19, Tempest, VIVIZ and Zerobaseone
Meet and Greet
- Zerobaseone at 11:30 am HKT
- Tempest at 1 pm HKT
- Sistar19 at 2:30 pm HKT
- Day6 at 4 pm HKT
Also read | BTS fans in India raise over ₹3 lakhs for Palestine medical aid on J-Hope's birthday | Exclusive
Convention Lineup
- Hyolyn
- JO1
- VIVIZ
- WHIB
- xikers
Other KCON Hong Kong event on Day 2
- Dance All Day with WHIB at 11:30 am HKT
- Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 12:40 pm HKT
- Dance All Day with VIVIZ at 1:20 pm HKT
- KCON Stage with xikers at 2 pm HKT
- KCON JO1 Stage at 3 pm HKT
- Dance All Day Dear My K-pop Star at 3:30 pm HKT
- KCON Stage Hyolyn at 4 pm HKT
- Dance All Day with JO1 at 4:30 pm HKT
- Dance All Day Random Play Dance at 5:10 pm HKT
Where to Watch KCON Hong Kong 2024
Only membership holders can watch the main show and Meet & Greet events on the KCON official & Mnet K-POP YouTube channel. However, other events, including the Dance All Day segment and the Red Carpet event, will be live-streamed on the channel for free.
Hong Kong residents will not be able to access YouTube's paid content with the membership. For them, these segments will be exclusively broadcast through myTVSUPER. Korean viewers may tune into the streaming platform TVING, whereas Japanese audiences can access the show via Mnet Smart+.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.