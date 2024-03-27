BTS fans in India raise over 3 lakhs for Palestine medical aid on J-Hope's birthday | Exclusive

Following in the footsteps of one of the most iconic pop groups of the 21st century, BTS fans' affectionate empathy manifested in humanitarian aid once more. With over one million Palestinian lives taking shelter in the southern Gaza city of Rafah amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, the dire situation could translate into a massive catastrophic blow, with Israel reportedly planning yet another invasion anytime soon. Yet support continues to pour in for all Palestinians witnessing the ‘bloodbath’ and ravages of war. Instagram: aesthetics_of_bts | X (formerly Twitter): @ARMYProjectsIND

An Indian group of BTS fans, dubbed Team ARMY Projects India, broke the unimaginative and stereotyped vision that often resorts to describing the term ‘fangirl' derogatorily. However, this isn't the first of its kind feat achieved by the consciously sensitive and aware fandom. Earlier this month, international admirers of the K-pop act ignited boycott campaigns and an online petition titled #HYBEDivestFromZionism, urging BTS' label to sever ties with Scooter Braun, CEO of the agency's American unit. (Read more here)

Fighting the good fight, the Indian side of the fanbase echoed the sentiment by making a notably significant donation of over INR 3 lakhs for Palestine medical aid on the occasion of band member J-hope's birthday (February 18). Team ARMY Projects India's former projects also include giving back to nature, raising funds for stray animals, donating to Girl Child Education, opening fundraisers for mental health and other social callings. Hitting a new milestone, the team got in touch with HT, opening up about how the K-pop septet's actions encourage them to take on such pertinent responsibilities on the go.

Interviewing Team Army Projects India after BTS J-Hope's birthday donation project

Breaking the fan-mania stereotype: How the team came together

(The admins humbly requested to maintain their anonymity throughout the conversation.)

While donations from various corners have pooled in, it's always been Admins P and T who've kept the meter running. Meeting in school for the first time, the duo embarked on their heartwarming friendship, all thanks to BTS. Eventually, their mutual interest in the group deepened the bond, which retained its strength even after school.

“Admin P had experience co-organising college fests & other K-pop-related events in Mumbai during her Bachelor's. In 2021, Admin T wanted to organise an event for Kim Namjoon's Birthday to give back to nature in his name (since) he's known for being a big nature lover, and Admin A shared the same sentiment, so we decided to work together on it,” they told HT.

“Our goal was to plant 150 trees initially, but we were able to plant 180 trees instead! That was the first ever project that we did. Since then, we've co-organised and managed 5 BTS events and 17 fundraisers, one of which is ongoing at the moment,” explained Team ARMY Projects India.

How many people are involved behind the scenes for these projects to come to fruition?

Team ARMY Projects India: “Just two! Having a small team could be tiresome since a lot of time, energy, planning, risk-taking, and overall management go into the events and fundraisers. It falls back on us entirely if there's any issue, but we're blessed, frankly, as we get a lot of help and boost from our fandom spaces on Instagram and Twitter & friends who are so kind & supportive to us each time.”

How the team goes about choosing its project themes: Who decides which issue should be addressed next?

Team ARMY Projects India: “We try to keep up with the recent news and are always looking for ways (to) help. It's our collective effort; sometimes, one of us brings in a different theme, and we discuss it thoroughly to find reliable sources and vetted organisations where we could donate before taking any further steps.

It is important for us to verify everything as we would be liable for any mishaps … especially (since we're) responsible for people's money. Both of us are very much in sync and decide on a theme together as we both recognise the urgent need at hand and always want to work on it in our capacity. As for our Hoseok Fundraiser in 2023, we decided to do a fundraiser for Orphaned Children. (However) Turkey and Syria Earthquake Crisis had happened (during the same time frame), so, we quickly switched our plans - by taking a poll on Instagram - and were able to raise and donate more than INR 38,000, with a few essential items to the Turkish Embassy.”

How does the team approach the target audience and positively redirect a fandom's energy to focusing on something bigger than just fan-mania?

“One unique thing about BTS ARMY fandom has always been charity projects. In fact, we started a bit late in India,” began Team ARMY Projects India. Seeking inspiration from international BTS ARMYs who'd initially kicked off several birthday projects, contributing to aforestation, adopting and protecting endangered animals and holding other fundraisers for social causes, Indian BTS fans also initiated their benefaction chain.

Yet, they were ultimately positively influenced by BTS' actions, especially since the members have been openly vocal about their donations to many causes in Korea and worldwide alike. Paving the way as nonpareil role models, the group members helped instil these fruitful chain reactions into their symbiotic relationship with the fandom. Team ARMY Projects India also quoted the “famous example” of BTS donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. Here, too, ARMYs effectively reciprocated within 24 hours, with their #MatchAMillion, as donations surpassing $1M followed BTS' exemplary precedent.

“All in all, they have always inspired us to do good, all the time. BTS has a history of using their platform for good, whether through their music… (addressing) social issues or donations. We're just following in their footsteps,” revealed Team ARMY Projects India.

The team proudly concluded, "We don't have to redirect the fandom energy.. this positive energy has always been a part of our fandom. People genuinely wish to help in their capacity and we're glad we could be a medium to further amplify it by giving a platform to Indian ARMYs to make donations."

Some of BTS' philanthropic endeavours include J-Hope's generous donations of more than $89,000 to help child violence victims in Tanzania (2021) and Suga donating $88,000 to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center for children battling cancer. Their charitable acts have also extended support to their hometowns and Sewol Ferry victims in the wake of the 2014 Sewol ferry capsize disaster.

Are there any ongoing projects the Indian BTS ARMY is working on?

Fundraiser for Congo, Sudan and Gaza for BTS Suga's Birthday Project!

Initial goal: 60,000 (Indian Rupees)

Deadline: March 31, 2024.