BTS' V, NewJeans, NCT 127, Seventeen and others grab 2024 Universal Superstar Awards. Full winner list revealed

Resuming the streak of Korean music award ceremonies, the 2024 Universal Superstar Awards were held on March 27. K-soloists Lee Chan Won and Kwon Eunbi hosted this year's gala at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace, Seoul, at 7 pm KST. Earlier this month, a musically diverse lineup of performing artists for the show was announced. The Universal Superstar Awards 2024 were held on March 27 in Seoul.

Kwon Eunbi, LUCY, MeloMance, VIVIZ, XODIAC, EVNNE, Lee Chan Won and Fifty Fifty were revealed as the artists in the first lineup announcement. Following them, Lapillus, BEBE's Bada Lee, Secret Number, xikers, n.SSign, Young Tak, Chuu, PLAVE and Hong Isaac were listed in the second roster of reveals. Closer to D-Day, it was made known that NCT's leader Taeyong, who's enlisting in April, would be in attendance at the ceremony of ‘Superstars.’

2024 Universal Superstar Awards winners

Universal Golden Best

Lim Young Woong

Secret Number

Universal Next Generation Male

&TEAM

Universal Next Generation Female

NiziU

Universal K-pop Icon

NCT's Taeyong

Universal Performance Icon

BEBE

Universal Best Popularity Male

Lee Chan Won

Universal Best Popularity Female

Secret Number

Universal Hot Focus

xikers

EVNNE

XODIAC

n.SSign

Universal Rock Band Icon

LUCY

Universal Indie Icon

Hong Isaac

Universal Trot Icon

Lee Chan Won

Universal Ballad Icon

MeloMance

Universal Mega Hit Icon

Fifty Fifty

Universal Style Wannabe

Chuu

Universal Hot Solo

Young Tak

Universal Singer-Songwriter Icon

Young Tak

Universal Hot Trend Icon

Kwon Eunbi

Universal Social Icon

VIVIZ

Universal Superstar Awards - KM Chart Top 6

Best Hot Choice Male

Lee Chan Won

Best Hot Choice Female

Secret Number

Best K-Music Artist

BTS' RM

Best K-Music Sound Source

People Pt 2 by Agust D

Best Male Rookie

PLAVE

Best Female Rookie

Lapillus

Universal Superstar Awards 2024 Daesang

Universal Super Soundtrack

Ditto by NewJeans

Universal Super Icon

Lim Young Woong

Universal Superstar

NCT 127

Universal Super Artist

BTS' V

Universal Super Music Album

FML by Seventeen