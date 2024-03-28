BTS' V, NewJeans, NCT 127, Seventeen and others grab 2024 Universal Superstar Awards. Full winner list revealed
BTS' V bagged the grand prize Universal Super Artist, while his bandmate RM secured the Best K-Music Artist award.
Resuming the streak of Korean music award ceremonies, the 2024 Universal Superstar Awards were held on March 27. K-soloists Lee Chan Won and Kwon Eunbi hosted this year's gala at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace, Seoul, at 7 pm KST. Earlier this month, a musically diverse lineup of performing artists for the show was announced.
Kwon Eunbi, LUCY, MeloMance, VIVIZ, XODIAC, EVNNE, Lee Chan Won and Fifty Fifty were revealed as the artists in the first lineup announcement. Following them, Lapillus, BEBE's Bada Lee, Secret Number, xikers, n.SSign, Young Tak, Chuu, PLAVE and Hong Isaac were listed in the second roster of reveals. Closer to D-Day, it was made known that NCT's leader Taeyong, who's enlisting in April, would be in attendance at the ceremony of ‘Superstars.’
2024 Universal Superstar Awards winners
Universal Golden Best
Lim Young Woong
Secret Number
Universal Next Generation Male
&TEAM
Universal Next Generation Female
NiziU
Universal K-pop Icon
NCT's Taeyong
Universal Performance Icon
BEBE
Universal Best Popularity Male
Lee Chan Won
Universal Best Popularity Female
Secret Number
Universal Hot Focus
xikers
EVNNE
XODIAC
n.SSign
Universal Rock Band Icon
LUCY
Universal Indie Icon
Hong Isaac
Universal Trot Icon
Lee Chan Won
Universal Ballad Icon
MeloMance
Universal Mega Hit Icon
Fifty Fifty
Universal Style Wannabe
Chuu
Universal Hot Solo
Young Tak
Universal Singer-Songwriter Icon
Young Tak
Universal Hot Trend Icon
Kwon Eunbi
Universal Social Icon
VIVIZ
Universal Superstar Awards - KM Chart Top 6
Best Hot Choice Male
Lee Chan Won
Best Hot Choice Female
Secret Number
Best K-Music Artist
BTS' RM
Best K-Music Sound Source
People Pt 2 by Agust D
Best Male Rookie
PLAVE
Best Female Rookie
Lapillus
Universal Superstar Awards 2024 Daesang
Universal Super Soundtrack
Ditto by NewJeans
Universal Super Icon
Lim Young Woong
Universal Superstar
NCT 127
Universal Super Artist
Universal Super Music Album
FML by Seventeen
