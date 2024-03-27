Blackpink members shower Lisa with heartwarming birthday wishes: ‘Our beloved maknae Lili…'

Blackpink Lisa's 27th birthday came along on March 27. Her fellow bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rose didn't miss a beat to make their fans' hearts swell up with their mushy wishes. Blackpink members take to Instagram stories to share their birthday wishes for Lisa.

The K-pop quartet's trio jumped on their Instagram stories to shower “beloved maknae Lili” with love. As the birthday girl enjoyed her time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Korea Republic and Thailand, #Chapter27WithLisa and #AllRounderLisaDay started trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans worldwide joining in to share their heartfelt birthday wishes for their beloved star.

Celebrating her big day, Lisa's recently launched media company, LLOUD, announced a new exclusive merchandise drop. The Thai rapper eventually released a TikTok dance video sporting one of those limited edition hoodies.

Blackpink Lisa's birthday wishes

Jisoo's Instagram message for Lisa, which she shared with an endearing picture of the two:

“Our beloved maknae Lili… I've seen you growing up every year since middle school and the feeling of watching you grow up is always new. Now I'm congratulating your birthday as an adult that I can also lean on when I'm sad. Let's hurry and eat something delicious. I love you. From Shoongie, who is always on your side. *Matching twin hair hahaha.”

Rosé also shared a long, heartwarming message for Lalisa Manobal, reminiscing old days and affectionately looking forward to their future:

“My friend Lisa! I sincerely wish you a happy birthday ~ When I think of you, I think of when we were 18 the most haha. I still haven't told you yet but during Taylor unnie's 22, I recalled singing it with you in the practice room and cried a little hahahaha. I don't know why I cried either hahaha. We wanted to hurry up and be 22 then... when did we become like this!!! We were really so cute... even though we're still so cute? Now hahaha I depend on you a lot as a friend and we experienced so much together and grew together, so I'm thankful and it's been fun to do things with you all these years. Let's grow up more cooler going forward! Thank you for being my friend throughout all these years. I'm so happy I had you beside me all this time. Have the sweetest birthday hunny bunn (aka lisapoop) I love youuu.”

And Jennie followed with her own short and sweet version:

“I ran into you while eating. Happy birthday Lisa. You're my forever dancing queen. I hope you have a full and joyful day.”