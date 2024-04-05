BTS mega world tour could be coming next year: Big HYBE groups to make comebacks: Report

ARMY, are you ready? Starting in June this year, BTS members will start returning home one by one after completing their military service, beginning with the oldest member, Jin. And guess what? By 2025, the group might just go on a mega world tour! Not just BTS, but NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and many more HYBE label artists and groups are also gearing up for some big comebacks. K-Pop band BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BTS 2025 world tour on the horizon?

According to a Hyundai Motor Securities researcher, BTS may go on a world tour soon. A screenshot of the report about this possible tour is widely circulating on social media. As per the media outlet, BTS's upcoming world tour in 2025 could significantly boost HYBE's revenue, potentially tripling it compared to 2023. This prediction comes as BTS had to cancel their 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Kim Young Moon/Daily Hankook (via Koreaboo) claims, “With NewJeans and BTS’s world tours to be expected next year, performance is confirmed to take a quantum jump.”

Fans who saw the viral reports are already thrilled over the possibility, and Twitter is already buzzing with excitement about it.

“I suddenly feel like crying. The large-scale tour that both fans and the boys have been waiting for! They are doing it even though five years has passed? Oppa-deu.” Wrote a fan followed by many similar excited tweets. “I wasn’t coming on Twitter because of all the crazy news happening in 2024, but am seeing such good news as soon as I opened Twitter.” Chimes another.

BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN others gear up for comebacks

According to a researcher at Hyundai Motor Securities, HYBE is predicted to witness a decline in operational profit in 2024. However, the same researcher also predicts that the stocks of HYBE will soar after the mega comebacks of groups like BTS, TXT, NewJeans, Seventeen, and others. The research also anticipates that NewJeans and BTS will embark on two world tours. Kim Hyun Yong, the researcher, emphasized that while 2.2 million people attended BTS's last tour, the upcoming tour, which will include at least 50 performances, is expected to attract a maximum of 3 million people.

