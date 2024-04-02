aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook have broken up because of ‘mental strain’: Agency confirms

aespa member Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook have officially parted ways. The couple, whose relationship sparked controversy with a 'dating apology,' called it quits five weeks after going public. According to an exclusive report by Tenasia, the reason for the split was the mental strain caused by the hate comments. aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook(X, Dispatch, pic credit- SM ent, C-JeS Studio)

Agency confirms aespa’s Karina And Lee Jae Wook's breakup

C-JeS Studios, the management agency of actor Lee Jae Wook has confirmed the breakup reports. In a statement to SPOTV, the agency said, “Actor Lee Jae Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The statement further added, “They will greet their fans with good activities through their respective avenues in the future. Please show your interest and support.”

The couple's relationship was exposed by South Korean media Dispatch back on February 27. The report was swiftly confirmed by the agencies of both the stars.

Also read: iHeartRadio Music winners: BTS' ARMY wins Best Fan, Taehyung, J-Hope snag big awards of the night

As per the report by the South Korean media, both Karina and Lee Jae Wook split because of the excessive mental stress stemming from the hate comments they received after making their relationship public. The couple also felt remorseful for their fans who became entangled in the drama. Earlier, Karina penned an apology letter to her ‘unhappy' fans who launched a boycott trend against her after being extremely upset about how the dating news broke.

Karina and Lee Jae Wook's dating timeline

The two A-listers reportedly grew closer after attending a fashion show for a brand together in Milan in January. Multiple pictures of their interactions surfaced on the internet at the time. However, despite no dating rumors circulating, according to their dating timeline, the two continued to meet even after returning to Seoul, South Korea.

The split report follows the breakup of another A-lister who recently confirmed their relationship. My Name star Han So Hee and Reply 1988 Ryu Jun Yeol ended their relationship after facing backlash from fans accusing them of ‘transit love.’ The actor was previously in a relationship with actress Hyeri, their 8 years relationship ended in 2023.