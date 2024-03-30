Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol break up amid ongoing dating controversy

Amid all ongoing controversies around their supposed “transit relationship," South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have called it quits. They went public with their dating news merely two weeks ago. South Korean media outlet Dispatch confirmed Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship earlier this month. Their reports also slammed the 'transit relationship' rumours. However, they officially went their separate ways on March 30.(Instagram)

Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives confirmed the new development, claiming, “It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup.”

(This is a developing story)