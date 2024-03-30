 Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol break up amid ongoing dating controversy | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol break up amid ongoing dating controversy

ByAshima Grover
Mar 30, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up two weeks after making their relationship official.

Amid all ongoing controversies around their supposed “transit relationship," South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have called it quits. They went public with their dating news merely two weeks ago. 

South Korean media outlet Dispatch confirmed Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship earlier this month. Their reports also slammed the 'transit relationship' rumours. However, they officially went their separate ways on March 30.(Instagram)
South Korean media outlet Dispatch confirmed Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship earlier this month. Their reports also slammed the 'transit relationship' rumours. However, they officially went their separate ways on March 30.(Instagram)

Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives confirmed the new development, claiming, “It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup.”

(This is a developing story)

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol break up amid ongoing dating controversy
