Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol break up amid ongoing dating controversy
Mar 30, 2024 02:17 PM IST
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up two weeks after making their relationship official.
Amid all ongoing controversies around their supposed “transit relationship," South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have called it quits. They went public with their dating news merely two weeks ago.
Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives confirmed the new development, claiming, “It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup.”
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
(This is a developing story)
Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Share this article